7-month-old baby among six latest COVID-19 fatalities

Oct 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, yesterday reported that six more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 887.
According to the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities are that six unvaccinated persons who died between October 8 to October 21, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The fatalities are that of three females, a 68-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica- Demerara), a 46-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and a 35-year-old from Region Four ( Demerara-Mahaica), and that three males, a 64-year-old from Region Six, a 42-year-old from Region Four and a seven-month-old baby from Region One (Barima-Waini).
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 74 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34,800.
The dashboard also shows that 21 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 109 persons in the institutional isolation, 3,411 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 30,372 recoveries have been recorded.

