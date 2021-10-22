Subryanville residents want illegal tyre shop closed

Kaieteur News – Subryanville residents wants this recently opened tyre shop located on Church Road, Subyanville, Kitty to be closed.

According to them, Subryanville is a residential area and commercial activities or the opening of business in the community is unlawful. Additionally, they noted that the employees or owner of the business have been dumping garbage in front of the business place and leaving it there for more than a week now.

The garbage, they said, “looks bad”, and is affecting the image of their community.