Sophia woman killed in Eccles accident, motorcyclist critical

Oct 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-old truck driver is in police custody after he reportedly reversed into a motorcycle killing pillion rider, Roxanne Daniels, a 37-year-old woman of Sophia, Georgetown, and left the motorcyclist Maxell Thomas in a critical condition.

Dead, Roxanne Daniels

The accident occurred at Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Wednesday at about 15:40hrs, police investigators reported.
The truck – GAB 332 – is reportedly owned by RK Concrete Guyana Inc. The driver of the truck has been identified as Renaldo Ruiz of Eccles. Investigators stated that a breathalyzer test was conducted on him. However, no trace of alcohol was found in his system.
According to the police report, Thomas was proceeding west along the southern side of the road while the truck was reversing on the same side of the road when it collided with the motorcycle.
Investigators further stated that both Daniels and Thomas were thrown off the motorcycle, and were subsequently picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (DDC), where Daniels was pronounced dead on arrival.
Thomas was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a critical condition. He suffered a fractured right leg.
An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.
Yesterday, Kaieteur News made several attempts to contact the deceased relative’s. Those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.

 

