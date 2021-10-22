Remodelling of MARAD office to cost $85.6M- Engineer’s estimate

Latest update October 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) invites bids for the remodelling of the office building for the MARAD secretariat. The project is estimated to cost $85.6M.
According to an Invitation for Bids published in yesterday’s Kaieteur News, it states that interested bidders can obtain further information from bidding documents, which were available for purchase from October 11, 2021, at the Ministry of Public Works on Mondays to Thursdays from 09:00hrs-16:30hrs and on Fridays from 09:00-15:00hours, for a non-refundable cost of $3,000.
Qualification requirements include, bidders registered in Guyana must submit valid certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS). A margin of preference for national contractors shall not be applied.
Bids will be opened in the presence of bidders and representatives at the Office of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 09:00hrs.
The purchase and inspection document can be uplifted from The Accounts Department, Maritime Administration Department, top floor, T and HD building at Lot 1 Battery Road, Kingston, Georgetown.
Late or incorrectly labeled bids will be rejected and returned to bidders unopened.
Oct 22, 2021Holder looking to work harder Linden’s Chantoba Bright continued her purple patch in Track & Field with a two-medal haul at last weekend’s South America under-23 championships that got...
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – I learned a long, long time ago that Guyana has special moral defects and if you do not internalise... more
Kaieteur News – One of the first significant acts of the APNU+AFC when it took office was to draft a universal prayer... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]