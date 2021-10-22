Latest update October 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Remodelling of MARAD office to cost $85.6M- Engineer’s estimate

Oct 22, 2021 News

The MARAD office is located in this building and according to an engineer’s estimate, it is expected to cost $85.6M to remodel.

Kaieteur News – The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) invites bids for the remodelling of the office building for the MARAD secretariat. The project is estimated to cost $85.6M.
According to an Invitation for Bids published in yesterday’s Kaieteur News, it states that interested bidders can obtain further information from bidding documents, which were available for purchase from October 11, 2021, at the Ministry of Public Works on Mondays to Thursdays from 09:00hrs-16:30hrs and on Fridays from 09:00-15:00hours, for a non-refundable cost of $3,000.
Qualification requirements include, bidders registered in Guyana must submit valid certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS). A margin of preference for national contractors shall not be applied.
Bids will be opened in the presence of bidders and representatives at the Office of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 09:00hrs.
The purchase and inspection document can be uplifted from The Accounts Department, Maritime Administration Department, top floor, T and HD building at Lot 1 Battery Road, Kingston, Georgetown.
Late or incorrectly labeled bids will be rejected and returned to bidders unopened.

 

 

