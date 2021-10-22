Man accused of raping teen boys remanded to prison.

Latest update October 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old man accused of raping three teen boys was on Thursday 21st October 2021 remanded to prison on three counts of rape.
Ravello Tyndall of Region Six appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and was slapped with charges committed on a 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year- old. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until November 8th 2021.
The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law Rodwell Jagmohan.
According to the facts of the case, Tyndall committed the acts between 1st January, 2021 and 8th October, 2021 in Region Six. The victims told police that they would normally visit his home to do chores for him, but that he would threaten them at knifepoint before sexually assaulting them.
However, the situation became unbearable and one of the victims decided to confide in a relative, who later encouraged them to file a report with the police.
The accused was arrested on Sunday 10th October 2021 about 12:30hrs following the report made by the victims.
Oct 22, 2021Holder looking to work harder Linden’s Chantoba Bright continued her purple patch in Track & Field with a two-medal haul at last weekend’s South America under-23 championships that got...
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – I learned a long, long time ago that Guyana has special moral defects and if you do not internalise... more
Kaieteur News – One of the first significant acts of the APNU+AFC when it took office was to draft a universal prayer... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]