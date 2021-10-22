Man accused of raping teen boys remanded to prison.

Kaieteur News – A 39-year-old man accused of raping three teen boys was on Thursday 21st October 2021 remanded to prison on three counts of rape.

Ravello Tyndall of Region Six appeared at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and was slapped with charges committed on a 15-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year- old. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until November 8th 2021.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law Rodwell Jagmohan.

According to the facts of the case, Tyndall committed the acts between 1st January, 2021 and 8th October, 2021 in Region Six. The victims told police that they would normally visit his home to do chores for him, but that he would threaten them at knifepoint before sexually assaulting them.

However, the situation became unbearable and one of the victims decided to confide in a relative, who later encouraged them to file a report with the police.

The accused was arrested on Sunday 10th October 2021 about 12:30hrs following the report made by the victims.