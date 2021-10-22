Lady Jags go down 1-6 to Puerto Rico in first of two warm-up matches

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Senior Women’s Football Team, the ’Lady Jags’, lost 6-1 to Puerto Rico on Wednesday night in the first of two friendly matches that forms part of the team’s one-week encampment in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico encampment is part of the process of strengthening the women’s programme ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers next year and it is the first time that the foreign based players is training with the local select players as Head Coach, Dr. Ivan Joseph and his Technical team seek to get the right combination together for next week’s assignment.

Karina Socarrás led the Puerto Rico in the win with a brace which came in the 28th and 35th minute. Those goals came after JoJo Cotto opened the scoring in the 14th minute; the score remained 3-0 at the half.

Madison Cox (47th minute) took the score to 4-0 before Guyana’s Annalisa Vincent pulled one back in the 59th minute, but Nickolette Driesse (76th) and Karish Rivera (88th) ensured that any hope of a comeback was well out of the Lady Jags’ reach.

The team is expected to train today after resting yesterday ahead of tomorrow’s second encounter. No doubt, the Technical staff would have identified areas to be worked on which will be focused on during the training session today. The ‘Lady Jags’ would be aiming for a much better show tomorrow.

For next year’s CONCACAF Women’s Championship qualifiers, Guyana have been drawn in Group F of the with Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Turks and Caicos, and Dominica. The winner of the group will join the five other qualification group winners and automatic qualifiers Canada and the U.S. at the 2022 Championship, which also serves as the region’s gateway to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.