Husband remanded for assaulting wife.

Latest update October 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 53-year-old man of Number 47 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was yesterday slapped with three charges for assault committed against his wife at the said address and remanded to prison.
Basdeo Bhola called ‘Orvo’ was charged with causing Actual Bodily Harm, Unlawful Wounding Contrary to Section 30 (a) of the Summary Jurisdictions Offensive Act Chapter 8:02 and Provoking a Breach of Peace Contrary to Section 141(a) of the Summary Jurisdictions Offensive Act Chapter 8:02.
The accused appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court, where the charges were read to him.
He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned until November 3, 2021 for report.
Basdeo was arrested on Saturday, October 16, 2021 by police for the offence of assault, causing actual bodily harm and threatening behaviour committed on Savitri Bhola, at Lot 78 No. 47 Village Corentyne, Berbice.
