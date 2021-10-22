Horse cart used to steal motorcycle

Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that a horse cart was used by thieves to steal a motorcycle on Tuesday.

The theft was captured on CCTV camera and occurred at 5th Avenue Subryanville, Kitty, Georgetown.

The footage showed a horse cart carrying five men turning onto the Avenue from Sheriff Street.

After making the turn, the cart stopped and the driver along with two men jumped off and walked towards an XR- motorcycle parked at the side of building.

They removed the bike from its position and began stealthily pushing it away. The horse cart driver returned to the cart, while leaving the two men rolling the cycle farther away.

He took off slowly, while the men continued pushing the stolen motorcycle. They proceeded a short distance away before making their escape.

This newspaper was told that some of the residents, who had seen the men pushing the motorbike thought that it belonged to the men on the horse cart.

It was not until the owner reported it missing that they realised that the men had been stealing the motorcycle.