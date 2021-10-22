Horse cart used to steal motorcycle

Latest update October 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that a horse cart was used by thieves to steal a motorcycle on Tuesday.
The theft was captured on CCTV camera and occurred at 5th Avenue Subryanville, Kitty, Georgetown.
The footage showed a horse cart carrying five men turning onto the Avenue from Sheriff Street.
After making the turn, the cart stopped and the driver along with two men jumped off and walked towards an XR- motorcycle parked at the side of building.
They removed the bike from its position and began stealthily pushing it away. The horse cart driver returned to the cart, while leaving the two men rolling the cycle farther away.
He took off slowly, while the men continued pushing the stolen motorcycle. They proceeded a short distance away before making their escape.
This newspaper was told that some of the residents, who had seen the men pushing the motorbike thought that it belonged to the men on the horse cart.
It was not until the owner reported it missing that they realised that the men had been stealing the motorcycle.
Oct 22, 2021Holder looking to work harder Linden’s Chantoba Bright continued her purple patch in Track & Field with a two-medal haul at last weekend’s South America under-23 championships that got...
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Oct 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – I learned a long, long time ago that Guyana has special moral defects and if you do not internalise... more
Kaieteur News – One of the first significant acts of the APNU+AFC when it took office was to draft a universal prayer... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]