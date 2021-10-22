Latest update October 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

GPF needs more modern resources to fight crime – Head of the Crime Lab

Oct 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Head of the Crime Laboratory in Guyana, Assistant Superintendent (ASP), Ray Marcurius, said that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) needs more modern resources in order to effectively deal with crime in Guyana.

Head of the Crime Laboratory, Assistant Superintendent, Ray Marcurius recently featured in an interview on the ‘Police and You’ radio programme on Tuesday. However, he was interviewed by Deputy Director of the Force’s Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), Stan Gouveia.

Marcurius explained this issue in a recent interview on the Tuesday edition of the Guyana Police Force radio programme, ‘Police and You’. He said that the equipment currently being used is outdated.
“The thing that our crime investigations are based on is science. And as you know, science is ever-evolving. With all the different, new technology out there…there are a lot of new technology out there in terms of fingerprinting,” the Head of the Crime Lab said.
“They have persons using the old way, getting fingerprints through dusting. There are infrared systems that could allow you to detect fingerprints much more effectively,” he noted.
In addition, ASP Marcurius further stated that the GPF “recently moved to acquire one of those equipment and ranks are being trained to make use of that equipment.”
He explained that criminals are also becoming more advanced in how they execute crimes and as such, he said the GPF needs to keep up.
“We are working, but crimes and criminals are advancing…they’re trying to get better at what they do and we have to keep up, we don’t have a choice.”
Nevertheless, the Head of the Crime Lab reminded the general public that they should not tamper with crime scenes, whether it be a robbery or accident scene.
ASP Marcurius explained that when these scenes are interfered with, even in the slightest way, it reduces the chances of investigators solving the crime, and catching the suspect.
“At the end of the day, you are going to want justice, and you will want that particular perpetrator put behind bars…when you damage that scene and make it difficult for us to get evidence, it increases the chance of that person getting away with that crime, and tomorrow he’ll be at somebody else’s door and he’s going to continue until he gets caught,” ASP Marcurius contended.
“As part of your duty to yourself to get justice and to help prevent others from suffering the same fate, you have to focus and do the right thing, secure the area, and get the experts there,” he pointed out.
Furthermore, ASP Marcurius also highlighted there needs to be more crowd-control measures at these crime scenes, and he urged the public to understand this.
“In Guyana, we tend to have a culture where we see a large amount of persons rushing to the area and that kind of harms the investigation. We need that area to be secured so that when the crime team arrives, that area is undisturbed; fingerprint evidence, DNA evidence, are there uncontaminated, and that is important to have successful prosecution in cases.”

 

