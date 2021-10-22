Govt. secures two new int’l markets for rice – Mid-year Report

Kaieteur News – Plan to pursue Guyana’s agriculture sector so that it remains a vital revenue earner, was disclosed in the Ministry of Finance’s 2021 Mid-year Report; the Government registered success in securing two more international markets for the nation’s rice.

According to report in the first half of 2021, the two new international markets were established in the British Virgin Islands and Slovenia, with exports of 12 metric tonnes and 250 metric tonnes of rice, respectively set to be delivered. This has brought the total number of foreign markets to 37.

However, the report also stated that other major initiatives have been pursued to continue the development of the rice industry. This included strengthened support to the farmers during the first half of the year. In addition, designs were finalized for the soil and value-added laboratories, along with a national monitoring programme for paddy bug, and red rice management demonstrations, and the re-introduction of farmer’s field day and soil testing.

The report further added that the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) is providing technical advice on crop management to low-yielding farmers to increase their productivity of paddy cultivation. It also pointed out that construction of the drying floor commenced in Wakenaam, with others in Riverstown, Cane Grove, De Hoop, Adventure, and No. 63 Village also expected to be completed in the third quarter.

Kaieteur News learnt that the report also highlighted that the strengthening of the post-harvest and value-added capabilities of the rice industry is underway, while adding that the laboratory for experimental trials on value-added rice products is expected to be completed in October. Meanwhile, research is being conducted on the storage duration of the GRDB 13 (Aromatic) variety, which is expected to produce a yield of paddy with longer shelf life.

Furthermore, the Burma Rice Research Station is continuing research on biofortification for zinc in rice to produce paddy with improved nutrients to curb nutrients deficiency.