Fisherman found floating in No.63 waters.

Latest update October 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an alleged drowning, which occurred at the No.63 beach yesterday.
Dead is 47-year-old Persaud Vanryck of No. 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that Vanryck’s 17-year-old son found his lifeless body floating next to his seine at the No. 63 Beach, Corentyne, Berbice. He had left home early yesterday to retrieve his seine, but never returned. After several hours had passed, his son ventured out to look for him, and subsequently found his father’s body floating near the said seine.
The fisherman’s body was escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A post-mortem examination is expected.
No marks of violence were found on his body, police said.
