Cyclists playing darts pon de road

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News –Nowadays yuh gat to be worried when yuh driving pon de road. Dem pedal cyclists does be riding in and out ah traffic and some ah dem does be riding in de middle ah de driving lane even though dem gat dem own lane.

But dem can’t use de cycle lane because it using as parking lot fuh dem business wah deh alongside dem road. Imagine yuh build four-lane highway and still every day new businesses setting up alongside dem public road and no provision nah mek fuh customer parking suh de customers dem parking in de cycling lane.

Because of all of dis, dem cyclists riding as if dem driving. Who nah darting in and out ah traffic, operating like if dem is police car and you gat fuh drive behind dem. And when dem reach traffic light dem does tun colour blind. Dem nah know de difference between red and green. At de Brazil Crossing on de other side of Lethem, de Federals stap a Guyanese man who gat wan bag pon he bicycle handle. De Federal ask he, “Wah deh in de bag?” De man seh, “Just some mud.”

De Federal check de bag and confirm it was mud and suh he had to let de man go.

De next day de man tun up again with another bag on he cycle handle. De Federal ask he, “What’s in de bag?” De man answer, “ Just some mud.”

De Federal check and confirm dat was indeed some mud. He let de man go again.

Dis continue fuh months and every time de Federal check he see is just a bag ah mud de man fetching pon de bicycle handle.

Suh when was de final day pon de wuk fuh de Federal, he tun to de cyclist and say, “Today is meh last day pon de wuk. A promise to let yuh go. But tell me de truth. Is wat yuh smuggling?”

De man tun to he and seh, “Cycles!”

Talk half and pay attention to dem cyclists pon de road.