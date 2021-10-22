Bright is lone medalist for Guyana at S.A. Junior Games

Holder looking to work harder

Linden’s Chantoba Bright continued her purple patch in Track & Field with a two-medal haul at last weekend’s South America under-23 championships that got underway in Guayaquil. Ecuador.

Bright had better success in her pet event; the Women’s Triple Jump, after leaping 13.08m while she settled for the bronze medal in the long jump with a distance of 6.09m. Bright, who was the only one of the four athletes representing the Golden Arrowhead did extremely well when given the fact that she had a surgery in June that she was recovering from which also meant that her preparations for the meet was not the best. In addition, it was Bright’s first outing at the championship.

The other members of the team included Daniel Williams, Joanna Archer and Noelex Holder. Holder, who was flying high, after finishing the senior South American Championships with a Bronze medal in the men’s 4x100m event, failed to advance to the 200m final with a time of 21.74 in the heat.

Holder clocked 10.74s to make it into the 100m final where he improved that heat time to 10.59s but it wasn’t good enough to earn himself on the podium. Holder revealed that he had waited for a long time to represent Guyana in an individual event and he was gutted to disappoint, he noted that, “Of course not bringing home any hardware was quite a bother for me and I really felt like I let everyone down. I had to remind myself that I’ve come a really far way in a short time and there’s a lot still more that I need to learn. I did my best out there regardless of whatever setbacks I’ve had and I’m grateful for the exposure.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Williams finished seventh and fifth in the 200m and 400m finals, respectively. Joanna Archer did not make it pass Ecuador’s immigration and had to return to the USA where she is a student-athlete at Texas Tech.