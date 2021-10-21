Some car drivers does be conducting orchestra

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De law seh a minibus wah wuking hire muss gat a conductor. But it look like dem hire car drivers does be conducting orchestra when dem driving.

Dem boys cruising along de highway when one ah dem hire car drivers flash he light twice pun dem boys and put he palm downwards, pointing to de road. Dem boys friend explain dat dah mean de Popo dem ahead and deh short – nah far away. If de finger bin point upwards, it would mean de Popo dem ahead but at some distance. Dem boys ask wah is de signal fuh de Popo deh midway. De friend explain, dat in dah case all yah gan get is a double flash of de lights.

But yesterday beat all. Dem boys know dat some ah dem drivers does signal with dem hands when dem want to mek certain yuh know dat dem turning. So dem boys see de car ahead ah dem with de driver hand horizontal, but den he fingers point upwards, den he knack de top ah de roof ah he car with he hand. Dem boys nah know whether to stop or overtake. So dem boys honk dem horn. And de same orchestra conductor give dem boys de middle finger.

All dem hand signals mek dem boys remember de story of de woman wah went up to de barman and start play with he beard with she hands.

“Are you de manager?” she ask he as she stroke he face with both hands.

“Actually, no,” he say.

“Can you get him fuh me? I need to speak to he,” she said, running she hands beyond he beard and into he hair.

“I’m afraid I can’t,” said de bartender. “But is there anything I can do?”

“Yes. I need for you to give him a message,” she continue, running she forefinger across he lips and slyly popping a couple of her fingers into he mouth.

“What should I tell he?” de bartender stammer.

“Tell him,” she whisper, “There’s no toilet paper, hand soap, or paper towels in de ladies room.”

Talk half and careful with dem hand signal!