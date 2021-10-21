Single father of 3 among recipients of new homes in Food For the Poor/St Francis initiative

Latest update October 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – “Today is a happy day,” said Neil Archer, a 43-year-old single father of three boys who resides at Lot 800 Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice, as he received a brand new semi-furnished house made possible through the Food For The Poor (FFTP) in collaboration with the St. Francis Community Developers (SFCD) of Berbice.
Archer is among 10 people who received homes recently, providing them with the opportunity to own a home of their own and live comfortably with their family. The father of three who broke down in tears while expressing gratitude, said that he has taken care of his children since they were small and added, “once they are happy, I am happy. I could remember me and one of them was gaffing and the second one said ‘daddy this is we house you know’, so I want to say thanks to Mr. Foster and Food For the Poor…”
Some 16 adults and 45 children are the beneficiaries of the new homes which are situated in the Canje and East Bank Berbice areas, and to date 385 homes have been built in Region Six through the non-governmental organisations.
Mr. Kent Vincent, CEO of FFTP, expressed that his NGO is confident that continued collaboration and support will be given to the region. He added that when the programme commenced, smaller homes were built with the washroom facilities located outside but they have since upgraded the homes with indoor washroom facilities, with water tanks and more included, all of which were made possible through the kind compliments of overseas donors.
Additionally, Project Officer of FFTP, Andrea Benjamin, said “at the end of the day, food for the poor, its collaborating partners, everybody here and those who are not here…are contributing to the social development of this country.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Alex Foster, CEO of the St Francis Community Developers, said during the recent handing over ceremony that the goal is to have at least 500 homes constructed in Region Six, for the vulnerable. In March of this year, 10 houses were also handed over by FFTP and SFCD.
