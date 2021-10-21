Police still awaiting legal advice in Permanent Secretary’s bribery matter

Latest update October 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2021 News
2 weeks later…
Kaieteur News – Two weeks after the Permanent Secretary (PS) attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs was caught in a sting operation collecting a bribe from a contractor, the police are still awaiting legal advice on the matter.
Sharon Hicks, 42, of 811 Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was arrested at her Quamina and Thomas Streets, South Cummingsburg office on Thursday October 7, 2021 during the police operation.
According to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is awaiting legal advice on the matter.
Kaieteur News had reported that the sting operation was setup after a businessman who usually provides security services to the Ministry reported to the police that the PS was demanding money from him before she signed off on his invoices.
Hicks and the businessman’s father had a deal in which she would help him secure a contract with the Ministry and in return he pays her $200,000 a month. After the businessman’s father died, he took over his father’s business and that is when Hicks approached him to strike the same deal with him, to which he first agreed.
However, after reportedly paying Hicks for three months, he became tired and reported the matter to the police. As such, the sting operation was setup and marked notes were handed over to the PS by the contractor while in her office. After Hicks collected the money, a plainclothes police rank walked into her office, identified himself and cautioned her. She was then told of the allegation and arrested.
Hicks was later sent on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Oct 21, 2021By Sean Devers Left arm spinner Akeil Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, now joins the official squad to the injured left arm spinning all-rounder Fabian Allen as West Indies...
Oct 21, 2021
Oct 20, 2021
Oct 20, 2021
Oct 20, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
Kaietuer News – There has been an advocacy in some quarters that the ruling party needs to have dialogue with the Opposition.... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana I grew up in was grim. Times were hard. The country was broke. Despite the Comrade Leader’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]