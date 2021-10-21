Latest update October 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Police still awaiting legal advice in Permanent Secretary’s bribery matter

Oct 21, 2021 News

2 weeks later…

Kaieteur News – Two weeks after the Permanent Secretary (PS) attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs was caught in a sting operation collecting a bribe from a contractor, the police are still awaiting legal advice on the matter.

Sharon Hicks, the Permanent Secretary who was caught collecting a bribe

Sharon Hicks, 42, of 811 Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was arrested at her Quamina and Thomas Streets, South Cummingsburg office on Thursday October 7, 2021 during the police operation.
According to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is awaiting legal advice on the matter.
Kaieteur News had reported that the sting operation was setup after a businessman who usually provides security services to the Ministry reported to the police that the PS was demanding money from him before she signed off on his invoices.
Hicks and the businessman’s father had a deal in which she would help him secure a contract with the Ministry and in return he pays her $200,000 a month. After the businessman’s father died, he took over his father’s business and that is when Hicks approached him to strike the same deal with him, to which he first agreed.
However, after reportedly paying Hicks for three months, he became tired and reported the matter to the police. As such, the sting operation was setup and marked notes were handed over to the PS by the contractor while in her office. After Hicks collected the money, a plainclothes police rank walked into her office, identified himself and cautioned her. She was then told of the allegation and arrested.
Hicks was later sent on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

 

