Latest update October 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Motie added to Windies World Cup Squad…injured Allen out

Oct 21, 2021 Sports

By Sean Devers

Left arm spinner Akeil Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, now joins the official squad to the injured left arm spinning all-rounder Fabian Allen as West Indies begins the defence of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Fabian Allen and Akeal Hosein

Guyanese left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie, has been called up as a reserve player. The World Cup starts in earnest on Saturday with West Indies facing off with the number one ranked team England in the opening match. Motie left Guyana on Tuesday night to fly to the UAE where he will be able to join the West Indies squad as a Reserve, once he has completed the six days of mandatory quarantine with the required negative Covid-19 test results.
In a short comment on his way to the UAE, the 26-year-old Motie said he is very happy to be a part of the World Cup and is looking forward to maximise on every opportunity to the fullest.
“I was at my club doing a lot of work on my fitness and skills work on all three aspects of my game during the pandemic period after I returned from the US where I went to play cricket after the CPL,” said Motie who took eight wickets from six T20 matches, all in the 2021 CPL.
President of Albion, Vemen Walters, who has played a pivotal role in the lives of four of the five Albion players who graduated to play Test Cricket, Sew Shivnarine being the exception, spoke about Motie.

Gudakesh Motie

“We are very excited as a club on Gudakesh Motie’s call up. We are confident that he will use the opportunity to learn and further develop his game which will undoubtedly enhance his chances of representing the West Indies at the highest level in the not too distance future.
Motie is a very disciplined, dedicated, determined cricketer and without any doubt, has what it takes to excel at the international level in any format of the game. We are extremely proud of him as a Club and would like to wish him the very best.His inclusion in the WI Reserves for the T20 World Cup is another demonstration of the outstanding work the club has been doing and will also serve as a tremendous motivation to young cricketers of the Club.”
President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster, on behalf of his Executive extended congratulations to Motie on his selection as a Travelling Reserve.
“The BCB is very proud of you and we are very confident that you would be an outstanding sports ambassador of our country and county. You truly deserve your selection and we are confident that this would be the start of a long and successful stint at the international level.
Congrats are also extended to the management and members of Albion on producing another player who has been called for international duties. There can be no doubt that the club is one of the backbones of Berbice cricket and we would like to urge you to continue your outstanding work.
Berbice cricket is strong when all clubs like Albion continues to invest in youth development. To Mr. Walters, Mr. Outar and the rest of the Albion CCCC, we extend congrats. Good Luck Mr.00 Motie and may God Bless you. As a cricket Board, we are very proud to have two Berbicians in the West Indies travelling team,” Foster stated.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Motie added to Windies World Cup Squad…injured Allen out

Motie added to Windies World Cup Squad…injured Allen out

Oct 21, 2021

By Sean Devers Left arm spinner Akeil Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, now joins the official squad to the injured left arm spinning all-rounder Fabian Allen as West Indies...
Read More
C & V Shipping Limited Golf tourney on this Saturday

C & V Shipping Limited Golf tourney on this...

Oct 21, 2021

Lady Jags arrive in Puerto Rico for Training Camp and Practice Matches

Lady Jags arrive in Puerto Rico for Training Camp...

Oct 20, 2021

Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at CPSCL presentation

Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at...

Oct 20, 2021

Pathera Solutions makes significant contribution as teams launch 2021 edition

Pathera Solutions makes significant contribution...

Oct 20, 2021

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Oct 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]