Motie added to Windies World Cup Squad…injured Allen out

By Sean Devers

Left arm spinner Akeil Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, now joins the official squad to the injured left arm spinning all-rounder Fabian Allen as West Indies begins the defence of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Guyanese left-arm spinner, Gudakesh Motie, has been called up as a reserve player. The World Cup starts in earnest on Saturday with West Indies facing off with the number one ranked team England in the opening match. Motie left Guyana on Tuesday night to fly to the UAE where he will be able to join the West Indies squad as a Reserve, once he has completed the six days of mandatory quarantine with the required negative Covid-19 test results.

In a short comment on his way to the UAE, the 26-year-old Motie said he is very happy to be a part of the World Cup and is looking forward to maximise on every opportunity to the fullest.

“I was at my club doing a lot of work on my fitness and skills work on all three aspects of my game during the pandemic period after I returned from the US where I went to play cricket after the CPL,” said Motie who took eight wickets from six T20 matches, all in the 2021 CPL.

President of Albion, Vemen Walters, who has played a pivotal role in the lives of four of the five Albion players who graduated to play Test Cricket, Sew Shivnarine being the exception, spoke about Motie.

“We are very excited as a club on Gudakesh Motie’s call up. We are confident that he will use the opportunity to learn and further develop his game which will undoubtedly enhance his chances of representing the West Indies at the highest level in the not too distance future.

Motie is a very disciplined, dedicated, determined cricketer and without any doubt, has what it takes to excel at the international level in any format of the game. We are extremely proud of him as a Club and would like to wish him the very best.His inclusion in the WI Reserves for the T20 World Cup is another demonstration of the outstanding work the club has been doing and will also serve as a tremendous motivation to young cricketers of the Club.”

President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert Foster, on behalf of his Executive extended congratulations to Motie on his selection as a Travelling Reserve.

“The BCB is very proud of you and we are very confident that you would be an outstanding sports ambassador of our country and county. You truly deserve your selection and we are confident that this would be the start of a long and successful stint at the international level.

Congrats are also extended to the management and members of Albion on producing another player who has been called for international duties. There can be no doubt that the club is one of the backbones of Berbice cricket and we would like to urge you to continue your outstanding work.

Berbice cricket is strong when all clubs like Albion continues to invest in youth development. To Mr. Walters, Mr. Outar and the rest of the Albion CCCC, we extend congrats. Good Luck Mr.00 Motie and may God Bless you. As a cricket Board, we are very proud to have two Berbicians in the West Indies travelling team,” Foster stated.