Missing girl found, alleged abductor in custody

Kaieteur News – The teen girl who had reportedly gone missing after dropping her brother off to school has been found and according her, she was abducted. Kaieteur News understands that the alleged kidnapper, identified as a 23-year-old man, has been arrested and is presently in police custody at the La Grange Police Station.

The teen, Varshnie Ramdass, a resident of Jetty Squatting Area, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara (WBD) had disappeared sometime after 11:30hrs last Wednesday. Her mother, Pinkey Ganga, had told Kaieteur News that her daughter had left home that morning to drop her younger brother to the Vreed-en-Hoop Primary School.

The teen was supposed to return home to pick up her mother for a visit to the Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary School to see if she could be transferred there but Ramdass never returned.

A missing person’s report was filed and Ramdass’ relatives had been looking for her together with the police since then. They had received calls that she was spotted in Crane Village on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD). The relatives headed to the location but she was not found.

Almost a week later, Ramdass’ relatives received a call that she was seen at a location in Belle West, Canal Number Two, WBD. They reportedly contacted police and headed to the location around 23:00hrs on Wednesday where they found her at a house in the company of the alleged abductor and a woman. Police arrested both of them and Ramdass was taken home.

Kaieteur News understands that woman was released on station bail and ordered to return to the police station yesterday but she never did. However, Kaieteur News was told that Ramdass has since told police that after dropping off her brother at school she was allegedly abducted by the suspect.

She alleged that the man pulled up in a “taxi” and forced her inside. Ramdass claimed that she was taken to a house in Belle West. She recalled that along with the suspect there was another man and two women there.

The teen further alleged that she told them that she wants to go home and asked to be taken back but they gave her “something” to drink which made her dizzy and she fell asleep. He mother had told the press that when they found Ramdass, she had noticed some bruises on her skin.

She added too that the alleged kidnapper is known to them. Ganga said he is a man that Ramdass had complained about. Ramdass had told them that the man would frequently molest her on the roadways and that she “does like the way he would approach her”.

Ramdass’ stepfather had reportedly found the boy and complained to his parents about his actions and approach towards the teen.