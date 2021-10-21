Latest update October 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Ministry records 4 more COVID-19 fatalities

Oct 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that four more persons, two men and two women, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 881.
The fatalities are that of two unvaccinated persons, a partially vaccinated person and another who was fully vaccinated. The four individuals, it was reported, died over a two-day period (October 19 and 20) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The two men are a 63-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and an 89-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) while the two women are a 68-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 51-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).
Meanwhile, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 118 new cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 34,726.
The dashboard also shows that 23 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 113 are in institutional isolation, 3,503 are in home isolation and seven are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 30,206 recoveries have been recorded.

