Man who killed teen for gold chain charged with two murders

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Kapildeo Gangadin, the suspect who had reportedly confessed to killing a 19-year-old man for his gold chain, was yesterday remanded to prison for two murders. He appeared before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and was slapped with two murder charges.

The defendant, who hails from Annandale on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), is accused of killing Ganesh Persaud, 19, also known as “Chris”, on Friday last for his gold chain at Strathspey, ECD. He was also charged for stabbing a 24-year-old fisherman, Mukesh Mangra known as ‘Paul’, to death in January 2020. Gangadin was not required to plead to the indictable charges and is expected to return to court on January 17, 2021.

Kaieteur News had reported on Wednesday that prior to the murder of Persaud, Gangadin was wanted for two other murders – that of a male juvenile and a fisherman. It was expected that Gangadin would have received a total of three murder charges yesterday. However, Kaieteur News was informed that detectives need more evidence to charge him for the third murder.

While in custody for the murder of Persaud, detectives were able to secure another confession from Gangadin, admitting that he had killed Mangra in January, 2020.

Mangra’s body was found lying on a dam at Coldingen, ECD, with multiple stab wounds around 18:30hrs on Saturday January 18, 2020.

A blue-handled knife suspected to be the murder weapon was found some 50 feet away from Mangra’s remains.

Relatives of the dead fisherman had related to the press back then that based on information they had received, Mangra was killed during a robbery. He had recently returned from a fishing trip and had gone out with some of his workmates on the day he was killed. According to reports, information gathered by investigators had revealed that Mangra was murdered by four while returning home.

Family members who had seen his bloodied corpse had told the media that it appeared that Mangra was beaten and stabbed five times. They related too that his personal belongings were missing.

Investigators had arrested one of the suspects identified as Vivekanand Ram, a 20-year-old carpenter of Lusignan, ECD. Ram was later remanded to prison for the offence. Gangadin was one of the suspects being sought by police too but he had managed to stay off their radar for more than a year.

Police were able to apprehend him finally, after his involvement in another crime last Friday.

Gangadin had told police in a confession that he had walked into the Deals on Electronic Store located at Strathspey and approached his victim, Persaud, who was alone at the time and had asked him about the price for a speaker box.

The self-confessed murderer said, when his victim stepped out to show him the item, he scrambled onto his gold chain.

Persaud, he said, had resisted and they ended up in scuffle. Gangadin recalled that he used a little knife to stab his victim “couple well places” before escaping. With the gold chain in his possession, Gangadin said that he had stopped a bicycle and asked the rider to drop him to a location where he changed his bloodied clothes. He was nabbed by police sometime later, with the stolen chain in his possession.

Persaud’s father had related that the last time he saw his son alive was just after he was stabbed to his neck reportedly by Gangadin. He recalled, Persaud came running towards him holding his neck while relating that he was stabbed and robbed.

The man tried his best to save his son’s life by immediately rushing him to a private hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Persaud’s life was snuffed out days shy of his 20th birthday, October 25.

Moments after seeing Gangadin at the Cove and John’s Magistrate Court yesterday, Persaud’s father broke down in tears as he spoke with reporters. The tearful man said, “I will have to live with this for the rest of my life. It is paining my heart. He killed my son. He could have just taken something and leave. Why did he have to kill my son?”