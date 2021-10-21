Life sentence for man who pleaded guilty to murdering British teen

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Stayman George was yesterday handed a life sentence for the murder of British teen, Dominic Bernard. The sentence was handed down by High Court Judge, Sandil Kissoon, in the Berbice High Court.

On October 7, 2021, George had pleaded guilty to the charge which states that on October 14, 2015, at Kildonan Village, Corentyne, East Berbice, he murdered 18-year-old Bernard.

His sentencing was deferred to yesterday’s date when he received a life sentence and will only be eligible for parole after serving 35 years.

On October 13, 2021, George’s alleged accomplice, and his friend, Aaron Hing, appeared before Justice Kissoon to answer to the same charge.

After the charge was read to Hing he pleaded guilty but his guilty plea was refused by the High

Court. Hing admitted to killing his god-brother, Bernard, but in his address to the court, he explained that he is also a victim of a crime and had noted that George was the one who committed the murder.

Hing stated that at the time of the crime they were all under the influence of drugs and further noted that George hammered Bernard to death over a broken cell phone. The murder accused also told the court that George had threatened to kill his family if he went to the police.

As such, Justice Kissoon had entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Hing and disputed the facts of the State’s case.

The State is being represented by attorney-at-Law, Latchmie Rahamat who was appointed as Special Prosecutor by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali Hack, S.C. Hing is being represented by attorney-at-law, Sanjeev Datadin.

Hing’s matter will go to trial as a result of the not guilty plea that was entered on his behalf by Justice Kissoon.

Kaieteur News had reported that George’s child mother, Krystol Thomas, her mother, Sinfine Henry called “Coreen”, and George’s friend, Jahmil Sinclair are charged with accessory to murder.

It was reported that Bernard had arrived in Guyana on October 14, 2015, for a three-week vacation with his god-brother, Hing. He was scheduled to fly back to England on November 5, 2015, but failed to do so.

His father, Andrew Bernard, had contacted his god-son (Hing) about his son’s whereabouts after he did not return home. However, Hing reportedly told his god-father that he was unaware that the teen was coming to Guyana. This raised suspicions and the elder Bernard flew to Guyana to locate his eldest child.

His visit led to the intensification of the investigation which later resulted in the discovery of the teenager’s body. On January 8, 2016, a badly decomposed body, suspected to be that of Bernard, was found in a shallow grave at Nurney, Corentyne, Berbice, by CID ranks from Georgetown and Berbice. They were acting on an anonymous phone call.

A post mortem examination revealed that he had sustained a fractured skull, as well as a broken neck. A DNA test results showed that the samples taken from the badly decomposed body matched the DNA of Bernard’s father.