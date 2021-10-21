Latest update October 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CAL is Caribbean’s leading airline for 5th consecutive year

Oct 21, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Caribbean Airlines has for the fifth consecutive year, emerged as the “Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2021” at the 28th Annual World Travel Awards™.
The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel tourism & hospitality industry.
Caribbean Airlines in a release noted that it is heartened to receive the distinguished accolade, which affirms that the airline is providing value to its customers as it fulfills its vision to be the preferred carrier serving the Caribbean.

“Now more than ever, Caribbean Airlines re-asserts its commitment to the development of the region and continues to partner with stakeholders to deliver the air transport needed to rebuild tourism,” the release added.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Motie added to Windies World Cup Squad…injured Allen out

Motie added to Windies World Cup Squad…injured Allen out

Oct 21, 2021

By Sean Devers Left arm spinner Akeil Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, now joins the official squad to the injured left arm spinning all-rounder Fabian Allen as West Indies...
Read More
C & V Shipping Limited Golf tourney on this Saturday

C & V Shipping Limited Golf tourney on this...

Oct 21, 2021

Lady Jags arrive in Puerto Rico for Training Camp and Practice Matches

Lady Jags arrive in Puerto Rico for Training Camp...

Oct 20, 2021

Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at CPSCL presentation

Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at...

Oct 20, 2021

Pathera Solutions makes significant contribution as teams launch 2021 edition

Pathera Solutions makes significant contribution...

Oct 20, 2021

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Oct 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]