CAL is Caribbean’s leading airline for 5th consecutive year

Kaieteur News – Caribbean Airlines has for the fifth consecutive year, emerged as the “Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2021” at the 28th Annual World Travel Awards™.

The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel tourism & hospitality industry.

Caribbean Airlines in a release noted that it is heartened to receive the distinguished accolade, which affirms that the airline is providing value to its customers as it fulfills its vision to be the preferred carrier serving the Caribbean.

“Now more than ever, Caribbean Airlines re-asserts its commitment to the development of the region and continues to partner with stakeholders to deliver the air transport needed to rebuild tourism,” the release added.