CAL is Caribbean’s leading airline for 5th consecutive year

Latest update October 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Caribbean Airlines has for the fifth consecutive year, emerged as the “Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand 2021” at the 28th Annual World Travel Awards™.
The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel tourism & hospitality industry.
Caribbean Airlines in a release noted that it is heartened to receive the distinguished accolade, which affirms that the airline is providing value to its customers as it fulfills its vision to be the preferred carrier serving the Caribbean.
“Now more than ever, Caribbean Airlines re-asserts its commitment to the development of the region and continues to partner with stakeholders to deliver the air transport needed to rebuild tourism,” the release added.
Oct 21, 2021By Sean Devers Left arm spinner Akeil Hosein, who was originally named as a travelling reserve, now joins the official squad to the injured left arm spinning all-rounder Fabian Allen as West Indies...
Oct 21, 2021
Oct 20, 2021
Oct 20, 2021
Oct 20, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
Kaietuer News – There has been an advocacy in some quarters that the ruling party needs to have dialogue with the Opposition.... more
Kaieteur News – The Guyana I grew up in was grim. Times were hard. The country was broke. Despite the Comrade Leader’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]