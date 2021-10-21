C & V Shipping Limited Golf tourney on this Saturday

Golfers will have another chance to fine tune their preparations for the Guyana Open when the C & V Shipping Limited tournament tees off 12:30hrs on Saturday at Lusignan. The tournament will be played using the Medal Play formant over 18 holes.

Prizes will be given based on both gross and net scores to the first, second and third place golfers, best net front nine, best net back nine, nearest to the pin male and female players, longest drive male and female players, best gross for females and best gross for males. Prizes will be complimented with a gift from the sponsors.

Five participants that failed to win a prize in the tournament will have a chance to take home a gift from the sponsor if they are on hand for the presentation ceremony. This activity will take the form of a scorecard lottery.

Players are asked to note that all covid-19 guidelines will be observed and are advised to contact the club’s Manager on the day of the tournament, to uplift scorecards, pay the entrance fee, and proceed to their allocated tee boxes.

Director of C&V Caribbean Shipping, Jennifer Prashad said the company is proud to lend support to the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) by way of tournament sponsorship. “Our group of companies has been serving the shipping industry for over 20 years and is always happy to take advantage of any opportunity to give back whenever needed,” she added.

Prashad stated that as a company involved mainly in facilitating logistics, import and export they have on occasion been called upon to advice, support or assist the Lusignan Golf Club. “Most recently our interactions with the management team of the club have helped us to appreciate the unique opportunities the sport provides for both recreation and service to the community,” she posited.

“Our group of companies prides itself on offering the highest tier service to its customers and therefore recognises the past and recent efforts that the Lusignan Golf Club has made in improving accountability and inclusivity. C&V Caribbean shipping offers its tournament sponsorship proudly to the Lusignan Golf Club and wishes all of the participants the best of luck.”

LGC Executive member Patrick Prashad expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their support. The presentation will be held at the completion of the competition.