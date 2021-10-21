2 years, 6 months for man convicted of assaulting woman

Kaieteur News – Bhola Bhagwandin known as ‘Buddy’, who was acquitted of rape last month, has been sentenced to two years, six months imprisonment for assaulting a woman in 2019. The 49-year-old carpenter was sentenced by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court yesterday.

Prior to being sentenced, Bhagwandin apologised to the court for his actions but said that he wanted nothing to do with the victim. He asked that she keeps her distance from him. The man promised to do better for the sake of his children.

Bhagwandin had initially denied two rape charges which allege that in the County of Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with the woman without her consent. He had also pleaded not guilty to the third charge, which stated that on the same date and location, he assaulted the same woman thereby causing her actual bodily harm.

On September 30, after deliberating, the jury returned with a unanimous not guilty verdict on the two counts of rape, and a guilty verdict on the assault charge for Bhagwandin. The State was represented by prosecutor, Sarah Martin, and the accused was represented by attorney-at-law, Teriq Mohammed.

According to the facts of the charge, the woman was at the back of her yard on the day in question, when Bhagwandin came into her yard. It was stated that the accused then began holding the woman’s breast and her hand and she told him not to do that.

The facts further stated that, the accused started to hit her with his hand in her back and belly. The woman had also related to the police that the accused picked up a piece of wood from her backyard and started to beat her all over her body – her hand, foot, and back.

It was alleged that after beating the woman, Bhagwandin committed two forms of sexual penetration on the woman. The matter was reported and Bhagwandin was later slapped with three charges.