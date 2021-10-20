Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Three jailed for Coldigen Gas Station robbery

Oct 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – Three men were on Monday sentenced to 72 months imprisonment each for the robbery under arms committed, back in September, on several persons at Chico Ramos Gas Station, Coldigen, East Coast Demerara.

Jailed, Sahied Clarke.

The three accused, Sahied Clarke, 25, a security guard attached to OpSec Security, Seon Peters, 24, a taxi driver, and Vanburn James, 30, made their first court appearances in Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabyo Azore where the charges were read to them.
The trio pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery, which occurred on September 30 last at the gas station. The men were then sentenced to 24 months imprisonment on each charge by Magistrate Azore, with the sentences to run consecutively.On the day in question, sometime around 20:35hrs, a pump attendant employed with the gas station was among four persons who were robbed by the men.

Jailed, Vanburn James.

Kaieteur News learnt that: the 37-year-old pump attendant was robbed of $50,000 in cash, a 50-year-old man from Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice was robbed of $75,000 in cash, a BLU cellular phone worth $25,000 and an A95 Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued $35,000.
The other two victims, a 29-year-old truck driver of Bush Lot Village was relieved of his iPhone 12 Pro Max valued some $300,000, one Bluetooth headset valued $50,000, his wallet containing his ID card and $50,000 in cash, while the fourth victim, a 23-year-old man of Bush Lot Village was also robbed of his valuables.
According to the police reports, moments before the robbery occurred, the truck driver, the 50-year-old and the 23-year-old had stopped at the gas station to purchase diesel fuel.

Jailed, Seon Peters.

They reported to the police that they had all exited the truck, while leaving the engine on, and went to the western side of the gas station where the mini mart is located to make a purchase.
While there, they observed the truck was suddenly turned off and this prompted them to go back and inquire.
While doing so, the 50-year-old man reported that four men came up to them, and one of them grabbed onto his shirt and started to demand money and other valuables from him. The perpetrator then lashed him to his head with what appears to be a gun and proceeded to empty his pocket.
That same suspect then went into the cabin of the truck and removed two cellular phones belonging to the victims.
Another suspect then began to assault the pump attendant and robbed him of money, which was in one of his pockets.
The other two victims were also robbed and beaten by two other perpetrators with what appeared to be guns.
The victim had further told detectives that the suspects made good their escape in a silver car, which was parked some 50 feet away from the gas station.
A report was made to the Vigilance Police Station, and an investigation was launched by the ranks. The men were arrested on October 14 last and charged, the police stated.

