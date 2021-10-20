Pathera Solutions makes significant contribution as teams launch 2021 edition

RHTYSC, MS Cricket Teams 2021 Christmas Programme…

Kaieteur News – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), widely known for its policy where all members are mandated to participate in programmes that makes a positive difference in the lives of youths , less fortunate and the elderly launched their annual Christmas Outreach Programme, recently.

This programme has as its main objectives making a positive difference in the lives of the poor during the festive season, to promote the real tradition of Christmas and to place a smile on those who need it the most.

he club and its twelve cricket teams every year undertakes a total of seven hundred activities under a wide range of sub headings including sports, education, social, coaching, community development, publications, pro life and charity among others.

The club has been hosting these programme since 1990 but has expanded over the years. The programme also includes the hosting of the very popular Christmas Village in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School.

The cricket teams first hosted the Village in 2015 and over the last six years, it has developed into Berbice’ most popular Christmas programme, which is visited by thousands of kids and their parents. It involves the transformation of the compound with fairy lights and inflatable characters among other attractions.

On Friday last, the club and the cricket teams officially launched the 2021 edition at its official sponsor, Farfan and Mendes Ltd. Head Office in Providence. East Bank Demerara. Panthera Solutions, a member of the company handed over a cheque for three hundred and fifteen thousands to RHTY&SC Vice President Mark Papannah.

The donation would be used to assist the teams to prepare food hampers and to provide toys to less fortunate families. RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that this year’s edition would involve the distribution of one thousand food hampers, seven thousand toys, handing over of two homes to less fortunate families and the distribution of bicycles, clothing, footwear, educational materials.

The programme would also include the distribution of hundreds of special Christmas gifts, donations to churches/ clubs, providing 500 Christmas morning breakfast to senior citizens , hosting of a Christmas Concert and if permission is granted, the hosting of the seventh edition of the popular Christmas Village.

Foster expressed thanks to the management of Panthera Solutions for the donation and noted that this is the third successive year that the company was on board with the programme. Panthera Solution was established in Guyana in 2019 and is a joint project between Farfan and Mendes and the Crosbie Company of Canada.

It provides industrial solutions and value -added services to Guyana burgeoning oil industry. Foster stated that Farfan and Mendes is the longest serving sponsor of the club and has been supporting since 1995, when it donated a grass cutter. The company became an official sponsor of the club in 1997 and has been sponsoring the under 15 team since then.

Panthera Solution General Manager Andrew Dinsdale stated that his company was delighted to assist the club and the cricket teams to make a positive during the festive season. The company, he disclosed had a great respect for the RHTY&SC,MS and was very impressed with the way it conducts its business .He noted that the company is also a co sponsor of the club annual magazine and also sponsored a cricket development project earlier in the year.

The 2021 Christmas Programme would start on the 1st of December and ends on Christmas morning. A total of over 240 members are expected to be involved in Berbice largest Christmas outreach programme