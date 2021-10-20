Overheated generator causes fire on vessel at Gafoors wharf

Kaieteur News – A vessel used for aggregate transport was on fire due to an overheated generator which was in the forepeak of the ship. The fire occurred yesterday around 03:31hrs at the Gafoors Complex located at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

According to police, the Guyana Fire Service was summoned early yesterday morning to the scene. Upon arriving there they discovered a red and green ship, Sydney Marie IMO, bearing number 7432317 and Official number 400913, on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the generator room thereby averting the loss of the vessel.

The ship is owned by Odin’s Trading located at Main Street, Charlestown, St. Vincent, and captained by 56-year-old Richard Bynoe also of St. Vincent. The generator was severely damaged and a quantity of rope was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

No-one was injured as firefighters were able to contain the fire to the generator room averting further damage to the vessel.

Aside from fire-fighters assistance in these instances, there are some basic rules seafarers should follow to prevent accidental fires on ships. These are as follows: prohibiting open flames, such as candles, cigarettes, or incense sticks on ships or in cabins, unless they are lit in the presence of people and extinguished before leaving; ensuring that circuit overloading is avoided at all costs; avoiding oil rags in cabins; accommodating areas where the possibility of accidental flames is higher, not leaving oil pans unattended in the open; following all safety procedures, while performing maintenance operations like welding or gas cutting where flammable material is involved; and understanding fire-fighting equipment and basic training.