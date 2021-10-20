Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

No games for the big three

Oct 20, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

CWI is at it again! No games for the big three – Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica. It has to be a matter of concern for these countries not in the pot for hosting games in the upcoming 2022 tour of England to the Caribbean. How can this be?
What qualifies Barbados to become the norm, to be granted hosting rights for the majority of matches? And what representation did our country rep on the Board put forward?

Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Lady Jags arrive in Puerto Rico for Training Camp and Practice Matches

Lady Jags arrive in Puerto Rico for Training Camp and Practice

Oct 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Senior Women’s National Squad has landed in Puerto Rico for a week-long encampment, including friendly matches against the hosts, as preparations intensify for...
Read More
Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at CPSCL presentation

Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at...

Oct 20, 2021

Pathera Solutions makes significant contribution as teams launch 2021 edition

Pathera Solutions makes significant contribution...

Oct 20, 2021

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Oct 19, 2021

Coach Dover encourages players to work hard continuously

Coach Dover encourages players to work hard...

Oct 19, 2021

Boys compete for places on Junior Pan Am Games Team

Boys compete for places on Junior Pan Am Games...

Oct 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]