Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
CWI is at it again! No games for the big three – Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica. It has to be a matter of concern for these countries not in the pot for hosting games in the upcoming 2022 tour of England to the Caribbean. How can this be?
What qualifies Barbados to become the norm, to be granted hosting rights for the majority of matches? And what representation did our country rep on the Board put forward?
Shamshun Mohamed
