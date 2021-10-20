Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Minibus driver serving 25 years for raping schoolgirl moves to appeal

Oct 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – Minibus driver, Inteaz Mohammed, who was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the rape of a schoolgirl has moved to the Court of Appeal to have the conviction and sentence overturned.

Minibus driver, Inteaz Mohammed.

In his application filed last week, the 44 year- old convicted rapist outlined a number of reasons why his conviction and sentence should be overturned. According to the notice of appeal filed by his Attorney, Sanjeev Datadin, Mohammed raised his dissatisfaction with the judgment of the High Court and noted that there were a number of errors on the part of the court in the conclusion of his case. The minibus driver is contending, inter alia, that the prison term which was handed down to him is too severe.
Mohammed, called ‘Uncle Shameer’ of Success, East Coast Demerara, was convicted in June for the offence by a jury for raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl. The matter was brought before Justice Brassington Reynolds. According to the indictment, the rape occurred between September 2014 and January 2015.
Throughout the trial, Mohamed had pleaded his innocence. The Prosecution’s case outlined that the accused and the victim were known to each other. Mohamed operated a school bus and would transport the teenager to and from school. In September 2014, Mohamed picked up the girl from school, and took her to a dark, bushy area, and raped her.
Mohamed reportedly threatened to kill himself and the young girl, if she told anyone about what happened between them. In January 2015, Mohamed again picked up the girl from lessons, took her to the same location and raped her. He later proceeded to harass the victim, and the girl later confided in her brother.
A police report was made, and the driver was arrested. In defense of the accusations before the court, Mohamed claimed that he had to undergo surgery for a hernia and was unable to perform sexual activities, since it would have been painful, but provided no medical evidence to the court to back up this claim.
Mohamed claimed, too, that the victim’s story was fabricated by her brother. In her impact statement to the court, the victim outlined, among other things, that she was being tormented by Mohamed’s relatives.
While imposing the sentence, Justice Reynolds spoke of the continuing trend of bus operators who prey on schoolgirls. As such, the judge told Mohamed that he should be separated from the rest of society, whose values and norms he went against with his beastly actions.

