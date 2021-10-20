Man who killed teen for gold chain to be slapped with more murder charges

Kaieteur News – Kapildeo Jangadin, 24, who confessed to killing a teen for his gold chain on Friday, last is expected to be slapped with additional murder charges today at the Vigilance Magistrate Court.Jangadin had admitted to killing Ganesh Persaud, also known as “Chris” for his gold chain last Friday after invading the Deals on Electronic Store, located at Strathspey on the East Coast of Demerara, (ECD).

Kaieteur News was told that he is to be charged for Persaud’s murder today, but it will not be the only murder charge he will face.

Kaieteur News understands that, prior to killing Persaud, Jangadin was wanted by police for two other murders.

These murders are that of a male juvenile and a fisherman. Sources told this paper that, as a result of this, Jangadin will face two more counts of murder during his appearance today.

Patrol ranks had apprehended Jangadin moments after he allegedly killed Persaud last Friday.

During his confession, he told police that he did not steal any cash and had only escaped with Persaud’s gold chain.

It was reported on Saturday, that Persaud was attacked and stabbed to his neck sometime after 16:00hrs on Friday. His father told the press that his son was alone in the store at the time of the robbery, while he (the father) was in another section of the building.

He recalled that Persaud came running towards him holding his neck. The youth reportedly told him that he was just stabbed and robbed.

He was rushed immediately to a private hospital but succumbed to his injury on the way. Persaud’s life was snuffed out days shy of his 20th birthday, October 25.