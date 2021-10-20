Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man critical after hit-and-run accident

Oct 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Trevor Albert, a 49-year-old man, who resides at Lot 6 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara is now nursing injuries sustained from a hit-and-run accident in his village, sometime around 18:20hrs yesterday.
Kaieteur News understands that an unidentified motor vehicle was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when it struck the pedestrian on the southern carriageway and drove away.
As a result of the collision, Albert fell onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his head and about his body. He was subsequent picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was examined. He was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was further examined and admitted to the Emergency Ward. He remains in a stable condition.
Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Lady Jags arrive in Puerto Rico for Training Camp and Practice Matches

Lady Jags arrive in Puerto Rico for Training Camp and Practice

Oct 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Senior Women’s National Squad has landed in Puerto Rico for a week-long encampment, including friendly matches against the hosts, as preparations intensify for...
Read More
Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at CPSCL presentation

Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at...

Oct 20, 2021

Pathera Solutions makes significant contribution as teams launch 2021 edition

Pathera Solutions makes significant contribution...

Oct 20, 2021

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Oct 19, 2021

Coach Dover encourages players to work hard continuously

Coach Dover encourages players to work hard...

Oct 19, 2021

Boys compete for places on Junior Pan Am Games Team

Boys compete for places on Junior Pan Am Games...

Oct 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]