Man critical after hit-and-run accident

Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Trevor Albert, a 49-year-old man, who resides at Lot 6 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara is now nursing injuries sustained from a hit-and-run accident in his village, sometime around 18:20hrs yesterday.
Kaieteur News understands that an unidentified motor vehicle was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when it struck the pedestrian on the southern carriageway and drove away.
As a result of the collision, Albert fell onto the roadway, where he received injuries to his head and about his body. He was subsequent picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited persons and rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was examined. He was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was further examined and admitted to the Emergency Ward. He remains in a stable condition.
Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.
