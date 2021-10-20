ExxonMobil now looking for locals to provide residential apartments, townhouses

Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) disclosed via a notice in the daily newspapers yesterday that it plans to put in place, multiple lease agreements for the provision of residential apartments and townhouses. As a result of this, it is seeking to identify local suppliers who can provide same in several geographical areas. These include apartments or townhouses close to the East Bank Public Road, Vlissengen Road, Diamond and approximately 2.26 kilometers east of the East Bank Public Road.
LaGrange, Wales and approximately 0.5 kilometers west of the Demerara River along with Schoonard, Vreed-en-Hoop, and approximately, 0.96 kilometres west of the Demerara River are also areas of interest.
In light of its interest, EEPGL has issued a request for information, while noting that same is due by October 29, 2021. It was keen to note that all interested companies must be registered with the Centre for Local Development in Guyana, which is the leading source for oil and gas business and industry information, professional development, and networking.
Since 2017, it has been meeting the growing demands of Guyanese businesses by offering training, mentoring for growth, and procurement linkages. It continues to broaden its reach and services to spur local competitiveness and drive economic growth.
It should be noted as well that the Centre’s inclusive approach helps Guyanese businesses benefit from offshore oil and gas opportunities while maximizing their skills development and transfer of technology.
