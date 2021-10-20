Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Decomposed body found in trench at Craig

Oct 20, 2021 News

The body that was retrieved from a trench in Craig, East Bank Demerara on Monday.

Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of an unidentified man was on Monday afternoon discovered floating in a trench just off the Good Success Dam located in Craig, East Bank Demerara.The man’s body, which was clad in a multi-colour shirt and dark colour pants was found sometime around 15:00hrs that day by a farmer.
According to information reaching this publication, after retrieving the body from the trench, there were no apparent marks of violence seen on the exposed parts of the body. The decomposed body was then taken to the Memorial Garden Funeral Home and is awaiting identification, which will be followed by a post mortem examination.

 

