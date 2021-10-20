Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Cooperate fuss and complain later!

Oct 20, 2021 Dem Boys Seh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De police get dem wuk fuh do. But some people nah want dem do dem wuk in peace. If mo people cooperate with de police we gan gat less problems in dis country. But nowadays when de police go fuh do dem wuk, is resistance and backchat. Is dat wat causing all de problems.
Deh gat people wah nah gat no regard fuh de law. And dem getting on bad when de police try fuh enforce de law.
Is all dem thing wah dem seeing pun television. It mek dem feel dem can do de same thing here.
But if dem cooperate with de police and den complain later, all de problems would ease in de land. But no, dem wan argue.
Deh gat some people know mo law dan dem judge. When de police come fuh arrest dem, dem claiming all kinds of rights and sehing how dem nah going to de police station. Nuff members of de public does put dem mouth in police story and de next thing is one big incident.
Like wat happen de odder day when de police go fuh shut down a party. De people sehing how is a family party. But dat is not de point. All social gatherings illegal and de police gat a right fuh shut it down and close off de party. Dat is de law at de moment. Yuh nah need curfew before de police can act. No party allowed in de country whether is public or private.
Talk half and comply with de other half.

