Cattle farmers faced with damning crisis

Dear Editor,

To whom it may be of concern, please be advised that this matter is, without doubt, one of the most damning crisis cattle farmers have been struggling with. I decided to put pen to paper to express the pain, anger, frustration, lost, and most importantly the invasion and violation of one’s livelihood. It is undeniably by far that this moment is the breaking point and it has become very critical.

Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha, several months ago as you’re aware, my father Mr. Seenarine Deonarine, a gentleman of charisma and great strength has endured the suffering, damages, loss, and pain of losing over a hundred head of cattle none of which he has been compensated for as yet.

During this time he has moved his herd, as a result of the flooding in cookrite savannah, to areas of land he has rented in order to occupy just for mere survival.

On the other hand, hindsight is 20//20. Jjust when my father was out of the tiger’s den he was now into the lion’s playground.

My father has been contented with his loss during these months a heifer here a bull there and has learned to accept the nature of the loss by embracing gratitude, kindness, compassion, and support from my mother who never ceases to find the right words in times of need.

I know for certain my father is not the only one who suffers loss as a result of thieves but

recently things have just gotten blatantly out of control, with over 200 heads of cattle stolen in

Berbice yearly, and I am being modest, causing cattle farmers millions of dollar. This is just a reminder that thieving has been happening for a very long time. Just to give you an insight when I was eight years old my father was plagued by this problem, 40 years later the problem has become endemic. I have learned a long time ago that our result is only as good as the solution or system in place. The system in place is feckless to say, if there is any at all.

Today I am informing you of this because I have had enough. My father has learned earlier

today that two of his most precious bulls aka ‘flock bulls’ were both slaughtered next to his flock when brazen thieves open the gate of his pen and took what they wanted. Mind you this brought the total of four (4) bulls each of which rings in between 700 to a 1000 pound of meat; almost two million dollars dumped on the black mark for pennies, in just one month.

These thieves know what they are doing since they have an entire system in their pocket… from participating butcher shops to police who allow both beef and cattle to pass the Whim

Police Station frequently.

It’s a sad reminder that during Granger’s presidency roadblocks and the patrol had indeed

created a safe community. Now one is left to wonder in despair, where does safety lie in

freedom.

Furthermore, this situation is getting out of control and as a result of fear for safety, these

thieves are left alone to control, dominate and ultimately take over.

So much so that my fathers’ flock has become the surfeit of the shindig.

In fact, Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha, I have personally realised there is no practical system in place to eliminate or deter thieves.

Butchers are supplied endlessly with black market beef for a fraction of what the proper value should be. As a result, these thieves have developed an edacious appetite and it’s getting worst.

Presently, cattle farmers’ livelihood is disappearing in front of them and they cannot do anything because again, there is no system in place to protect these farmers like my dad, who are left at their own risk for their safety if they dare try to retaliate.

This calls for an urgent colloquy.

● Berbice central slaughterhouse

● Butcher raid/inspection and proof

● Roadblock at night by the police department

● Proof of documentation for transported cattle/beef

● Glom; to take, seize, catch thieves

● Full compensation to cattle farmers for loss/damages

● Thieves to be penalised harshly so as to be an example to deter future mole.

Mr. Zulfikar Mustapha, You have taken a job of great calibre and I am requesting within your

ability immediate actions to be put in place to address this crisis.

Thieves are the stymie between future cattle rearing and forward innovators of cattle ranchers.

Thank you in advance.

Yvonne Deonarine