Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at CPSCL presentation

Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2021 Sports
Former Albion first-division cricketer Roopnarine Lalbehari captured several trophies at this year’s Canada Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Presentation and Award ceremony held on Saturday evening last at Kalypso Hut Restaurant and Lounge in Mississauga, Toronto.
Lalbehari also took home the Most Valuable Player for the year prize after topping the batting average. From six matches, Lalbehari made 265 including a best of 117 not out in the Red Zone category. He also dominated with the ball by claiming 15 wickets from six games as well. He got the award too for the most economical bowler while he had impressive figures of 6-8, 5-14 and 5-20 representing his team Cambridge Boyz.
He also took home a prize for hitting 21 sixes in the 20-overs competition. In the Blue zone category, Jack Mohabir was the top bat having accumulated 216 runs with a highest score of 101. He played for Shawson while another Shawson’s player Mohan Budhram led the bowling with 12 scalps in the same zone.
Other individual outstanding performances were give as well as teams. Young Warriors came out the champion side having won the T-10, 100-ball and Grand champion competitions. The Purple Cup trophy went to Leguan Boyz.
President of the CPSCL Patrick Singh, in his remarks, congratulated the champion teams and the awardees. Singh, another Canada-based Guyanese, who hailed from Wakenaam, also thanked the sponsors.
Acting Consul General for the Guyana Consulate in Toronto, Gerald Whyte, also congratulated the awardees and spoke about the unity cricket normally brings.
“It [is] an activity that brings people from different backgrounds together, be it religion, race/ethnic make-up, culture, social status, political persuasion and so forth; although it may be competitive, it creates an atmosphere of camaraderie and possesses a unifying element which brings our di-aspora and segments of the society closer together,” Whyte told the gathering.
Tracey Ramsubagh-Mannette, the Consul General for the Trinidad and Tobago Consulate in Toronto was also in attendance and she echoed similar sentiments to the invitees.
Oct 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Senior Women’s National Squad has landed in Puerto Rico for a week-long encampment, including friendly matches against the hosts, as preparations intensify for...
Oct 20, 2021
Oct 20, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – I live on the Railway Embankment but you can say also on UG Road. This is because there is no direct... more
Kaieteur News – On International Women’s Day 2011, Guyana received one of its greatest honours ever with the naming... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]