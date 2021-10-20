Canada-based Guyanese Lalbehari steals show at CPSCL presentation

Former Albion first-division cricketer Roopnarine Lalbehari captured several trophies at this year’s Canada Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Presentation and Award ceremony held on Saturday evening last at Kalypso Hut Restaurant and Lounge in Mississauga, Toronto.

Lalbehari also took home the Most Valuable Player for the year prize after topping the batting average. From six matches, Lalbehari made 265 including a best of 117 not out in the Red Zone category. He also dominated with the ball by claiming 15 wickets from six games as well. He got the award too for the most economical bowler while he had impressive figures of 6-8, 5-14 and 5-20 representing his team Cambridge Boyz.

He also took home a prize for hitting 21 sixes in the 20-overs competition. In the Blue zone category, Jack Mohabir was the top bat having accumulated 216 runs with a highest score of 101. He played for Shawson while another Shawson’s player Mohan Budhram led the bowling with 12 scalps in the same zone.

Other individual outstanding performances were give as well as teams. Young Warriors came out the champion side having won the T-10, 100-ball and Grand champion competitions. The Purple Cup trophy went to Leguan Boyz.

President of the CPSCL Patrick Singh, in his remarks, congratulated the champion teams and the awardees. Singh, another Canada-based Guyanese, who hailed from Wakenaam, also thanked the sponsors.

Acting Consul General for the Guyana Consulate in Toronto, Gerald Whyte, also congratulated the awardees and spoke about the unity cricket normally brings.

“It [is] an activity that brings people from different backgrounds together, be it religion, race/ethnic make-up, culture, social status, political persuasion and so forth; although it may be competitive, it creates an atmosphere of camaraderie and possesses a unifying element which brings our di-aspora and segments of the society closer together,” Whyte told the gathering.

Tracey Ramsubagh-Mannette, the Consul General for the Trinidad and Tobago Consulate in Toronto was also in attendance and she echoed similar sentiments to the invitees.