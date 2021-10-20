18-year-old among two latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update October 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Oct 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, yesterday reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 877.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of an unvaccinated 18-year-old woman and a partially vaccinated 50-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). It was reported that the two individuals died over a two-day period (October 18 to 19), while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Health Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 94 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 34,608.
The dashboard also shows that 23 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 118 persons are in institutional isolation, 3,512 in home isolation and five are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 30,078 recoveries have been recorded.

