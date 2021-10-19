YOUMUN – NABI MESSAGE by CIOG PRESIDENT, Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad

Youman Nabi Messages…

Kaieteur News – In the name of Allah (swt), The Merciful, The Compassionate

O Allah bless our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw), the light of lights, the secret of secrets,

the antidote for depression and the key to the door of ease.

Assalaamu-Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi WaBarakatuh.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah (swt) be with you all.

My dear brothers and sisters in Islam and humanity, on this joyful occasion of observing the

birth and life of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw), I extend to you on behalf of the Central

Islamic Organisation of Guyana greetings on this auspicious occasion of Youmun-Nabi. I pray

Allah (swt) will increase us in love for the final Messenger to Humanity, Prophet Muhammad

(saws). May Allah (swt) bless us and accept all our devotion and service. Ameen.

More than fourteen hundred years ago, Allah (swt) bestowed his greatest mercy upon humanity by sending the Prophet Muhammad (saw) to teach the message of the Qur’an and guide humanity with his exemplary conduct. The Prophet (saw) was destined to be the best human ever to live on

Earth— the most virtuous, the most patient, the most loving, the most courteous, the most merciful among men, the best to his wives, his friends, his family, the most honest, the most trustworthy, and so much more that even his enemies testified to it. The Prophet’s (saw) character was of such high moral excellence that Allah (swt) confirmed his greatness.

And you are of the highest standard of character (Quran 68:4)

Prophet Muhammad (saw) lived among his people with such high moral character they called

him al-Amîn — the Trustworthy. He was decisive and whole-hearted in everything he did. He

spoke when he saw benefit and spent long periods in silent contemplation. His speech was

comprehensive, being neither wordy nor abrupt. He had a mild temperament and was never

harsh nor cruel, never coarse nor rude. He expressed gratitude for everything given to him.

People entered his gatherings as seekers and left enlightened. He never stood nor sat without

mentioning the name of Allah (swt). He never reserved a special place for himself in a

gathering. He gave each of those who sat with him full attention. Voices were never raised in his

presence. The aged were respected for their age and the young were shown compassion for their

youth.

His wives and companions spoke of his humour and cheerfulness. Once an old woman asked him

if she would enter paradise and he replied, “Old people don’t go to heaven!” The woman was

crestfallen with the answer he had provided, to which he added with a smile, “You shall enter

paradise in the prime of your youth.”

And once a gruff desert Bedouin came into the mosque and prayed out loud saying, “O God forgive me and Muhammad (saw) and don’t forgive anyone else.” Hearing this, the Prophet (saw) laughingly observed, “You are limiting the vast mercy of God.”

The Prophet’s (saw) love and compassion for his fellow beings and his concern for their welfare

in all spheres of human endeavours were paramount. He was a ruler concerned with the welfare of his subjects, and he continually sought improved relationship between members of the Muslim

community and those of other faiths, preaching and practicing brotherhood, tolerance, and

patience. His dying words were, “Treat your women well, and do not oppress your servants, the prayer, the prayer, don’t be neglectful of the prayer. O God, my highest companion, my highest companion.”

The occasion of celebrating the birth and life of our Master and Guide Prophet Muhammad (saw)

should be used to strengthen our will to follow his example. Are we emulating him by trying to be merciful to our fellow man? If we aren’t, we should understand that our adherence to his tradition is wanting. Let us reflect on some of his messages: “..verily, Allah is kind and He loves kindness and confers upon kindness which he does not confer upon severity and does not confer upon anything else besides [kindness].”

“Wealth, social position and racial superiority do not give special status to anyone; all of you are equal in the eyes of God. It is only the path of righteousness, which makes you a distinguished human being.”

We should remember that our love for the Prophet (saw) will be a means of our being with Him

(saw) God Willing. Let us spend these days in increased prayer upon the Prophet (saw), as Allah

(swt) commanded us in the Holy Quran Surah Al-Ahzab 33:56.

Allah and His angels send blessings on the Prophet: O ye that believe! Send ye blessings on him,

and salute him with all respect.

This is a unique command from Allah (swt). One in which Allah (swt) commands us with an act

in which He (swt) and His (swt) Angels are performing. Remember that when we send blessing

on our Beloved Rasoolullah(saws), Allah (swt), His Angels, and His Messenger send mercy on the one who invokes blessings. Such a person’s wrongdoings are expiated, his good deeds are

increased and purified, his status elevated, his wealth increases, it removes hardships of poverty

and the suppliant attains proximity and closeness to Rasoolullah (saws) on the day it most matters.

The blessings (themselves) seek forgiveness for him and his sins are forgiven. Whomsoever makes it his complete regimen by day and night, both his worldly and otherworldly matters are taken care of; it is a source of protection from turmoil on the day of reckoning. Rasoolullah (saws) will testify on that day of judgment for such a person and His (saws) intercession will be granted for him.

Our undying love for Prophet Muhammad (saws) is the framework by which every Muslim lives

his life; and what a beautiful life we will have if we pattern ourselves by the most beautiful example depicted to us by our Beloved and final Messenger Muhammad (saw).

I ask Allah (swt) to bless all of you and join us in praising our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (saw): O Allah, bless our Master Muhammad, who opened what was closed and sealed what was

before. He makes the truth victorious by the truth and he is the guide to Your Straight Path. And

bless his Household as it befits his immense stature and splendor.

Oh Allah! Bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is remembered, and

bestow Your Mercy and Blessings upon Muhammad whenever he is not remembered.

May the Peace and Blessing of the Most Merciful be upon each and everyone.

Wa-Alaikumus-Salaam WaRahmatullahiWaBarakaatuh.

PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

On the occasion of Youman Nabi, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) wishes to extend greetings and best wishes to all Guyanese, more particularly, our brothers and sisters of the Muslim communities both here in Guyana and overseas.

Youman Nabi is a very sacred occasion to Muslims across the world since it marks both the birth and death anniversaries of Islam’s Holy Prophet Mohammad. Its observance allows for worship and reflection on his exemplary life and inspiring teachings.

The messages that are associated with Youman Nabi, offer guidance to all of mankind and are invaluable to the realisation of universal peace and togetherness thereby enabling opportunities for forgiveness.

Youman Nabi, like other national observances, is invaluable to the promotion of unity through

participation and increases the potential for the building of tolerance which is vital to the realisation of national harmony. This will take a collective effort and will redound positively for our country.

Cognisant of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (OHBP), the PPP also believes that the occasion of Youman Nabi allows for the renewal of mindsets to follow the path of virtue and peace as epitomised in the religion of Islam.

All are therefore urged to use the occasion for meaningful reflection, for spiritual advancement and to heed the many lessons of humility, contentment, respect and love among mankind. Our Party is also aware of the impact the ongoing COVID-l9 pandemic has on events associated with national observances. The Party is confident that, despite the challenges, the spirit and significance that Youman Nabi embodies will remain vibrant and relevant to our personal and collective development. Once again, best wishes.

A PARTNERSHIP FOR NATIONAL UNITY+ALLIANCE FOR CHANGE

On the occasion of Youman Nabi also known as Mawlid al-Nabi, Muslims here in Guyana and around the world gather in groups in masjids and other places to reflect on the life and the tremendous work of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who is known as the final messenger of Islam. During the activities that portray this reflection, we commemorate the birth anniversary of this noble personality, who has been described as a mercy to mankind.

On this auspicious occasion, as we remember Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who is recognised and accepted as being fair, truthful, kind, patient, trustworthy, and generous among other great qualities, we encourage you to emulate the attributes of his character that will lead us to a unified and harmonious Guyana. The APNU+AFC Coalition recognises the contributions of this noble prophet of Islam especially as he encouraged mankind to practice enjoining good and forbidding that which is wrong.

These were the qualities that empowered Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) to fight for and represent the oppressed people, he bestowed a place of honour for women and girls in the society as he ensured that all cruelty and exploitation on them were abolished. He was a champion against social injustices; such as racism and discrimination as he taught everyone around him that the religion of Islam recognises and appreciates the diversities of all mankind.

Today in Guyana, it is evident that we have moved away from the guiding principles of this noble prophet, as we are witnessing daily the oppression of brothers and sisters whereby injustices are inflicted upon them because of their ethnicity, political affiliation, geographic location, and social status.

The APNU+AFC Coalition takes this opportunity to call on all Guyanese, as we reflect on the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) let us use the practices of his life and demand justice for our people so that we can exemplify our motto One People, One Nation, One Destiny.

Today, as we commemorate the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) the APNU+AFC Coalition extends best wishes to all Guyanese here and in the diaspora especially our Muslim brothers and sister and to encourage each one of us to be our brothers and sisters keepers as we strive for a united and harmonious Guyana.

May the Guidance of Almighty God be with us all.

INDIAN ACTION COMMITTEE

The Indian Action Committee (IAC) wishes to extend greetings to all Guyanese especially those who are adherents of Islam, on the occasion of Youman Nabi, a national holiday, which commemorates the birth of (and the death) of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Whom Peace Be Upon).

The IAC recognises that followers of Islam were present in this country since the days of slavery, as many of the enslaved Africans were Muslims.

The IAC also recognises that new influxes of Muslims to this occurred during the period of indentureship, as approximately one out of every five East Indian immigrants was a follower of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Whom Peace Be Upon).

The IAC calls upon all Guyanese to remember the moral pathways outlined by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Whom Peace Be Upon) in which he called upon all mankind to the way of peace and to the belief in supreme being, and thus reminded them of the importance of principles such as faith, repentance, honesty, simplicity, equality and concerned for the dispossessed and the poor.

The IAC, in this significant commemoration of one who arguably is the greatest human who ever lived and who preached the value of love, sacrifice and compassion, to be positively influenced, so that our everyday interactions with each other, irrespective of ethnic religious and class origins.

The IAC is therefore pleased to join with Muslims here and worldwide to observe this auspicious day, and urge that special prayers be offered for peace, so that our country can move forward with prosperity.

Happy Youman Nabi from the IAC.

ETHNIC RELATIONS COMMISSION

The Ethnic Relations Commission, (ERC), extends greetings to all Guyanese, particularly the Muslim community, in observance of Youman Nabi; the birth and death anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Commission notes that the observance marks another auspicious occasion accorded equal public holiday status given to other festivals of the major religions in the country. The ERC overwhelmingly supports continued preservation of the country’s religious diversity and urges reflection by all Guyanese on the significance of Youman Nabi.

The Holy Quran refers to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a mercy to mankind and the ERC supports the teachings of the Holy Prophet; they embrace love and respect for each other to reform mankind’s behaviour and the acceptance of God and his commandments. Youman Nabi serves to reinforce those teachings today among Muslims and all Guyanese which, centuries later remain relevant and continue to be a meaningful guide to all.

The ERC is certain that in heeding those lessons, all Guyanese will be better positioned to foster unity and harmony. The Commission reminds once more of taking the necessary steps to remain safe from COVID-19 during this national observance.

GUYANA AGRICULTURAL AND GENERAL WORKERS UNION

It is now beyond repute – and dispute – that the Islamic Prophet Mohamed, On Who Be Peace (OWBP), is one of mankind’s most seminal and life changing figures contributed to this world as we know it.

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) salutes Guyana’s Muslim community, including hundreds of its own members, on the occasion of the Birth of their Prophet – Youman Nabi.

The celebration of a birth is always tinged with joy of hope, new beginnings, fresh starts and the advent of things to come. However, it is what actually transpires after a birth – that period until death – that we must concern ourselves with.

The history of the Prophet’s birthday is traced to around AD 570. First, observed during the thirteenth century, the earliest Muslims used up one whole month to do this. Later, it was the sound teachings and admonitions of Islam’s Founder which scholars and the faithful study to meaningfully observe his momentous birth.

GAWU embraces the teachings of the Prophet (OWBP) with respect to the search for personal and universal peace. Recent conflicts illustrate that even the powerful cannot win hearts and minds, cannot change people’s preferences with the force of guns and bombs. As the Prophet (OWBP) teaches, humility and peaceful engagement is the way to understanding and mutual respect. If there is one precept the followers of Islam can perpetuate it is the pathway to peace.

GAWU invites Guyanese Muslims to both disseminate and implement messages and techniques of peace. If peace is promoted and achieved – from the political and constitutional to the local and national – everything else our society needs can fall into place – increased production, security, investment, national well-being.

May the celebration and worship on this glorious birth anniversary be used to engender and maintain Guyanese peace.

GUYANA TRADES UNION CONGRESS

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) extends Youman Nabi greetings to our Guyanese brothers and sisters, moreso the ones from the Muslim community.

As the nation marks the birth of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the Founder of the faith and last Prophet from God (Allah), even as there is merriment given what his birth represents, the significance of same should not be overlooked. Our Muslim brothers and sisters have added value to the nation’s moral compass with the faith’s five core beliefs, viz: – Profession of Faith (shahada); Prayer (salat); Alms (zakat); Fasting (sawm); and Pilgrimage (hajj). And to these the GTUC implore our brothers and sisters to apply in the nation’s quest for peace, goodwill and equality amongst all Guyanese.

As the third largest religion in Guyana – a nation plagued with injustices, the value of social equality which is preeminent in Zakat cannot be underestimated or ignored in these trying times. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19), floods, high unemployment, discriminatory cash grant distribution, escalating crimes, other natural and manmade disasters have occasioned socio-economic challenges that could hinder realising the aspiration of One People, One Nation, One Destiny.

Attention to the nation’s plight requires the utilisation of a political system that values social equality as centre to development. It is such a value that must guide the distribution of national resources, and the management of the economy to ensure all are treated with dignity and respect. This expectation is more pronounced given the nation is led by a man of the faith.

As Guyanese celebrate this holiday, Youman Nabi, let us do so mindful of the value of Zakat and hope its principle would guide President Irfaan Ali’s management of the nation’s resources and the welfare of all the people of Guyana.

Happy Youman Nabi!

HEAD OF Region Three Private Sector Inc., HALIM KHAN

This is the time when our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. During this period Muslims around the world spend time praying and giving alms to the poor and needy. This gesture of love is worthy of emulation and has the propensity to move us away from abhorrence which hinders progress and development in our country and communities.

Therefore, as we emphasise the spirit of caring and sharing love, let us contemplate ways to improve the general development of Guyana and the world of which we are all a part.

As Muslims throughout Guyana observe Youman Nabi – The day of the Prophet –we wish to encourage them to reflect deeply and profoundly on his teachings and be inspired by his humanitarian example, the quintessence of which is engraved with courage, humility, kindness, and charity.

May we all take example from the life of the Holy Prophet! May we all aspire to live our own lives with the same wholesome practices and devotion as did the Prophet Mohamed (On Whom Be Peace). Once again, Happy Youman Nabi.