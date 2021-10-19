One jailed, another remanded for robbing Essequibo man

– Third suspect hospitalised

Kaieteur News – Two of three bandits, who were apprehended moments after robbing an Essequibo man on Friday last, appeared in court yesterday – one was sent to jail while the other was remanded.

The defendants identified as Marlon Vossey, 20, of Number Five Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) and Shaqulle McDonald, 21, of Independence Boulevard, La Penitence Georgetown, were jointly charged with robbery under arms by Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

The duo and a third suspect are accused of invading the home of a 46-year-old man at Good Hope on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two and robbing him of three gold chains and $1.5M in cash. The third suspect, according to police, was unable to face the charge because he is currently hospitalised.

Vossey reportedly pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to four years in imprisonment. He was also given another four year sentence and ordered to pay a fine of $100,000 after pleading guilty to a second charge which stated that he was in possession of an illegal firearm. However, Vossey will serve both sentences concurrently.

McDonald on the other hand, who faced only the joint charge of robbery underarms, pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until November 8, 2021.

According to reports, McDonald and Vossey were among three men who were captured after Good Hope residents had join forces with the police. The trio had reportedly invaded the victim’s home sometime around 01:00hrs. According to investigators, the victim had awakened around 01:30hrs and headed to his washroom located on the bottom flat of his home but before he could enter, three men held him at gun point. One of them had dealt him a blow to the face causing him to run upstairs screaming loudly. His screams reportedly alerted neighbours and the suspects decided to escape.

After realising that the intruders were gone, the victim decided to check his home and soon found out that his three gold chains along with $1.5M were missing.

The matter was reported to the police and patrol ranks were dispatched. However, the suspects did not get far before police and residents from the community caught up with them close to the Essequibo River.

As the ranks attempted to detain them, they put up a fight and even pushed one of the ranks in a trench. The irate residents decided to step in and assist the police and this led to two of the bandits, Vossey and McDonald, being captured, while the third ran away.

The residents without the help of police decided to hunt the third suspect and hours later, they captured him at Supenaam Creek and handed him over to the authorities.

Kaieteur News understands that the suspect had received a thrashing before he was handed over to the ranks. Detectives had recovered part of the stolen cash and a .38 revolver from the bandits.