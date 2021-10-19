Oil nah guh spoil

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De world nah find a solution yet fuh climate change. But things sure getting warmer.

In de meantime, de whole debate bout climate change turning into one big joke. Even de ice sheets in de Antarctic cracking up.

It seem logical to dem boys dat if we want to stap climate change, we gat fuh keep de climate de same or stop de climate. But since we nah God, de next option is fuh reduce emissions. And de only way fuh reduce emissions is fuh slow down de economy.

When COVID de fuss start, emissions bin fall. It bin fall suh much dat de oil company bin paying yuh fuh buy dem oil. Instead of you paying fuh de oil, dem oil company bin paying you fuh it.

Nuff people, like dem boys, feel dat oil nah spoil but dat oil also nat gonna guh out ah style. Oil deh hay fuh stay so if oil deh fuh stay, how den yuh gan reduce emissions?

But dem boys nah like discuss climate change. De debate does get heated.

Dem Guyanese leaders seh de country is nat a net emitter of greenhouse gases. Dem seh how we does absorb more greenhouse gas dan we emit.

But still we gat climate change. A few months ago, we had big flood wah destroy dem farmers crops.

Now dem farmer bawling fuh wata. Dem cow and horse can’t find pasture with grass fuh graze. De place get dry, dry and yet we Vee Pee and Prezzie talking bout reducing emissions.

But before we begin to fight about emissions, leh we fuss get a better deal fuh we oil.

Talk half and stop de rape of we oil.