NGOs donate oxygen plant to Health Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Infectious Diseases Hospital also called the ‘COVID’ hospital, which is located at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, will soon be equipped with a US$150,000 (GY$31M) oxygen plant donated by non-governmental organisations, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) and Sewa Guyana.

This pressure swing adsorption plant is expected to provide the oxygen needed to treat patients who experience a more severe form of COVID-19 which causes them to have trouble breathing on their own.

During a joint virtual press conference with the Ministry of Health, Coordinator of HSS, Ravi Dev said that the plant has already been sourced from India but the only challenge is getting it to reach in the country.

“I want to assure the public and Minister Anthony, the plant has already been sourced it’s just a matter of getting a flight. It’s in the hands of DHL and it will be flown into Guyana,” he shared.

According to the Coordinator, the importance of such a plant here is that, “We need to ensure that our Infectious Diseases Hospital is supplied with its independence source of oxygen.”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the government and his Ministry, Minster of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said that this plant would go a significant way of assisting them at the COVID-19 hospital.

“We were anticipating a delta surge and we were talking about the needs that we will have in case such a surge occurs. And earlier in the year, when we were contemplating this, one of the areas we thought might be challenged was in the area of providing adequate supplies of oxygen. As you know the COVID-19 hospital at Liliendaal, we do have close to 200 beds and we have been buying oxygen for that facility. Our ICU set up there, we have moved from about eight beds to about 52 beds, therefore, providing constantly the amount of oxygen is a very expensive exercise,” Minister Anthony explained.

It was revealed during the press conference that on average, there are about 120 persons admitted at the facility. Out of that amount, about 30 to 35 patients are admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) who would use about 15 litres of oxygen.

With the installation of this plant, the Minister said it would help to reduce the cost that is currently being expended to purchase oxygen. Mr. Dev further expounded that the plant would not only help in cutting cost but there is no need for the huge tanks at the facility, since the oxygen generating from it is produced on-site.

Kaieteur News understands that the plant would be occupying an area about 512 square feet and it will be containerised. It was also noted that it has the ability to supply 800 litres of oxygen per minute and it is set to work 24-hour per day, seven days a week.

When the plant arrives in the country, it will be commissioned by an engineer from India who will also be facilitating training for local persons.