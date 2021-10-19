Latest update October 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

More schools to offer CAPE – Minister

Oct 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – About seven more schools across the country will be added to the list of institutions that offer the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exanimations (CAPE) subjects. This announcement was made on Friday by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

The Minister made this disclosure during the presentation of the 2021 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results. She said that three of the schools that would be offering CAPE are the JC Chandisingh Secondary in Region Six, West Demerara Secondary in Region Three and Anna Regina Secondary in Region Two.
The Education Minister told her audience at the ceremony that her Ministry and government are committed and dedicated to providing students with an enriching and fulfilling education at any secondary school they attend. The move to add these schools to the list of institutions offering CAPE is just one of the changes the Ministry is making to realise more top schools and to change the perspective some people have as it relates to some schools, the Minister has revealed.
“We have not spoken enough of how the none top schools do, because they do very well, so the List A and List B schools, when you look at the percentage pass of students who matriculate from those schools, it’s actually very, very high, because we always promoted the top school. So you ended up having a stigma for schools that are not the top school, and that would not reflect the reality of how those schools performed,” she explained.
Adding to the list of changes the education sector would see, is the capacity in some top schools that is now being created to accommodate students. Minister Manickchand said that where the Ministry would usually award 120 seats to Queen’s College, this year 167 students will go into that school. Additionally, where the Bishops’ High School would accommodate 100 students, this year 145 students will be allowed to attend.
“Where before a 100 children would go to Saint Stanislaus, this year 120 students would go to Saints. Because St. Roses is under construction, we cannot have any more children there right now. Where before 100 children would go to St. Joseph, this year 150 children would go to St. Joseph . Where before 75 children would go to New Amsterdam Multi, this year 175 children would go to New Amsterdam Multi. Where before over a 100 children would go to Berbice High, it’s increased to about 45 children,” the Minister added.

