Minister warns contractors against using Heavy machinery on roadways

Kaieteur News – Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, has warned contractors that the use of heavy-duty machinery on the roadways can cause major damage. This continues to be a major concern for the Ministry of Public Works, he told the media on Friday.

However, the Minister stressed that millions of dollars are being spent on road infrastructure and that repair works must be done because of damage caused by these heavy-duty machinery such as excavators and bobcat loaders.

Edghill explained that Generally, when these equipment need to move from point A to point B, they are transported via a low bed trailer or trawlers, but this has not been happening.

“You cannot build on one hand and break with the other,” the Minister said.

“I have gone to roads that were recently done and you are seeing the marks left on the roads, on the asphalt. The persons who are doing it are unconscionable and the community people need to do something to stop it because even when you try to ask is who, they cannot get anywhere,” the Minister added.

Many of these heavy-duty machineries weigh over 80,000 pounds. With this in mind, Edghill urged contractors to utilise the right methods of transportation.

“If we have to move these heavy equipment, use the trawlers and the low beds, or if you have to walk with them, use the pads,” he urged.

And while the heavy-duty machinery destroys the main access roads, smaller weighty trucks transporting sand, stone, and cement destroy the community roads.

Additionally, the Minister pointed out that the community roads are not built to the same specification as main access roads and are not fit for heavy vehicles such as large trucks. He further stated that this fact seems to be lost on contractors.

“If you bring in a 30-tonne [truck] on a community road with sand and then you put cement on top of the sand because you want to pay for one transportation trip, you are not only damaging the road but also the shoulders of the road,” the Minister added.

The Minister highlighted that when the sand and stone are dumped, they oftentimes contribute to the blocking of drains. “[So] watch your weight [because] you trying to improve your house but then you would be left without no road and you will also be affecting other people in the community,” Minister Edghill said.