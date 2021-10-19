Latest update October 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Miner dies after complaining of pains

Oct 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old man, who has only been identified as Dell, was found dead in a mining camp at the White Creek Backdam in the North West District (NWD) of Region One after complaining of body pains.

Dell seen here lying motionless in his hammock.

According to a police report, Dell was staying at a camp owned by a 34-year-old gold miner and complained of the pains about his body at around 06:00hrs on Friday.
Shortly after, at around 18:00hrs, the owner found Dell lying motionless and unresponsive in his hammock. However, on Saturday, around 14:00hrs, Dell was taken to the Port Kaituma Community Hospital (PKCH) in Region One where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.
His body was examined by a police rank but no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts. The body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary and is awaiting a post mortem examination, as efforts are made to ascertain the correct particulars of the deceased man.

 

