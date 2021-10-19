Miner dies after complaining of pains

Latest update October 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 54-year-old man, who has only been identified as Dell, was found dead in a mining camp at the White Creek Backdam in the North West District (NWD) of Region One after complaining of body pains.
According to a police report, Dell was staying at a camp owned by a 34-year-old gold miner and complained of the pains about his body at around 06:00hrs on Friday.
Shortly after, at around 18:00hrs, the owner found Dell lying motionless and unresponsive in his hammock. However, on Saturday, around 14:00hrs, Dell was taken to the Port Kaituma Community Hospital (PKCH) in Region One where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.
His body was examined by a police rank but no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts. The body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary and is awaiting a post mortem examination, as efforts are made to ascertain the correct particulars of the deceased man.
