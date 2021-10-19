Latest update October 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man reportedly killed by bees at Montrose seawall

Oct 19, 2021 News

Police ranks at the scene last evening (Photo Credit: Sheriff, a resident of Montrose)

Kaieteur News – A man was reportedly killed in a bee attack yesterday at the Montrose Seawall located on the East Coast of Demerara. Residents of the area have identified the man only as “Sonny” and revealed that the man’s remains were found lying not too far from a makeshift camp at the seawall where he stayed. They related that when they discovered the man’s body it was still covered by a swarm of bees.

The area leading to where the man’s body was found covered by a swarm of bees. (Photo Credit: Sheriff, a resident of Montrose)

The residents notified police who arrived at the scene along with an apiarist (bee keeping professional) to contain the bees. Kaieteur News understands that there is massive bee hive located in one of the camps located at the seawall and this was not the first attack. On Sunday, two men were attacked and according to residents one is still hospitalised while the other has been discharged.
The residents revealed that boat owners and fishermen would normally store their outboard engines and other equipment in the camps.

