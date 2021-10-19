Liza 2 ship to arrive in two weeks

Latest update October 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) issued several notices over the past few days which disclosed that preparations are being made in the ExxonMobil-led Stabroek Block for the installation of the Liza Unity, Guyana’s second Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. These activities are expected to conclude on December 31, 2021 and all mariners are required to maintain a wide berth to the OCV NORMAND INSTALLER, which will be supporting installation of the FPSO.
During an interview last week, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, disclosed that the Liza Unity which was financed to the tune of US$1.14B should be in Guyana’s waters in two weeks to pump oil from the Liza Phase Two Project.
According to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EPA) for the project, ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) will develop the offshore resource via 33 development wells (including production, water injection, and gas re-injection wells) and will use a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel to process, store, and offload the recovered oil.
The Liza Unity FPSO will be connected to the wells via associated equipment, collectively referred to as Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (SURF), to transmit produced fluids (i.e., oil, gas, produced water) from production wells to the FPSO, as well as treated gas and water from the FPSO to the injection wells.
During drilling and installation of the FPSO/SURF facilities, EEPGL has said that work may be performed in a subsea area within the project Development Area (PDA) which is located approximately 183 kilometres (approximately 114 miles) offshore (Figure EIS-2). The project will also involve use of onshore shorebase(s) and other support facilities and marine/aviation services to support development drilling, SURF and FPSO installation, production operations, and, ultimately, decommissioning.
Once installed, the Liza Unity is poised to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day which is double the current production of the Liza Destiny oil ship.
Kaieteur News had previously reported that Dutch conglomerate, SBM Offshore, was awarded the front end engineering and design (FEED) contract for the FPSO in July 2018. The FPSO design is based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward, which incorporates a new build, multipurpose hull combined with several standardised topsides modules.
The FPSO in early September had sailed away from Singapore to Guyana. The vessel was there for the topside integration phase and is expected to begin production in early 2022.
Once production kicks off, Liza Phase Two is expected to develop approximately 600 million barrels of oil. The project is set to cost Guyana approximately US$6 billion, and includes a lease capitalisation cost of approximately US$1.6 billion, for the Liza Unity FPSO vessel, which will be moored in water depth of about 1,600 meters and will be able to store around two million barrels of crude oil.
Oct 19, 2021Kaieteur News – Left handed hard hitter Videsh Persaud edged out Hilbert Shields and Ayube Subhan to win the annual Trophy Stall Golf Tournament on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club...
Oct 19, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
Oct 18, 2021
Oct 18, 2021
Oct 18, 2021
Kaieteur News – When my daughter heard the news that Colin Smith had died, she rang and said, “I knew him from a... more
Kaieteur News – Transparency is not one of the hallmarks of the PPP/C. It is therefore not surprising that the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On October 12, more than a dozen representatives in the US Congress sent a letter... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]