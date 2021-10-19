Latest update October 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

HIV positive persons urged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Oct 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, is urging persons living with HIV to protect themselves against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony

This is according to a Department of Public Information news release which noted that during his COVID-19 update on Monday, Minister Anthony noted that this is important because the immune system of a person living with HIV is more susceptible to the virus, especially if that person is not on medication.
“It is recommended that persons with HIV take the COVID -19 vaccine because it’s going to protect them. The benefits of being vaccinated, far outweigh the risk of being vaccinated, and in some cases, persons whose immune systems are compromised, some of those patients it’s also recommended that they get a third dose of the vaccine or a booster shot,” Dr. Anthony said.
He said persons can use any of the vaccines available in Guyana which are being used for the adult population. These include the Johnson and Johnson, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, or Astra Zeneca.
The minister noted that persons currently taking ARVs (antiretrovirals) or PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) should not worry about adverse effects of the vaccine, as these work differently in the body.
“The mechanism of action are totally different, vaccines help to stimulate the immune system so that your body can produce anti bodies that can fight off COVID-19 virus. Antiretrovirals – they work differently, they interrupt the life cycle of the HIV and therefore their actions are totally different, and there is no interaction between the two,” Dr. Anthony explained.
Persons with HIV are advised to follow the recommended protocols as the general population, to guard against contracting the disease. These include wearing of masks, proper hand sanitisation and social distancing.
“There are lots of hesitancy among the HIV population, they probably have various myths about why they shouldn’t be vaccinated, but all the evidence is pointing that they need to be vaccinated,” the minister said.
Up to 2019, the estimated number of people living with HIV in Guyana numbered over eight thousand.
Meanwhile, for COVID-19 infections, the health ministry is reporting some 3,907 active cases, with 59 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The data also shows a slight decrease of cases in Region Four, with increases in Regions Two, Three and 10.
There are 107 persons in hospitals across the country with 72 of those persons currently at the Ocean View Hospital, 24 of which are in the ICU. Six are maternal cases.
Also, so far, 373,398 persons have been vaccinated with a first dose of a COVID vaccine, representing 72.8 per cent of the adult population, while 231,729 persons have been fully vaccinated, amounting to 45.2 per cent of the adult population.
For the adolescent population 26,391 children have taken the first dose of Pfizer vaccine amounting to 36.2 per cent of that population while 17,379 are fully vaccinated, representing 2.5 per cent of the adolescent population.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Oct 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – Left handed hard hitter Videsh Persaud edged out Hilbert Shields and Ayube Subhan to win the annual Trophy Stall Golf Tournament on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club...
Read More
Coach Dover encourages players to work hard continuously

Coach Dover encourages players to work hard...

Oct 19, 2021

Boys compete for places on Junior Pan Am Games Team

Boys compete for places on Junior Pan Am Games...

Oct 19, 2021

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle Road Race… Briton John storms to overall win in record time of 2hrs 54mins 06secs

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle...

Oct 18, 2021

Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth Anniversary Dominoes Title

Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth...

Oct 18, 2021

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as Jamaica continues dominance

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as...

Oct 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]