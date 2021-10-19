Five men are country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that five more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 875.

The Health Ministry reported that those who died are three unvaccinated men – one who was partially vaccinated and another whose vaccination status is unknown.

The men who have died are a 69-year-old, 34-year-old and a 64-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 68-year-old and a 79-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). All five of them died between October 7 and 18, last while receiving treatment at a medical facility, the Ministry revealed.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 59 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,514.

The dashboard shows that there are 24 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 127 in institutional isolation, 3,722 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total 29,766 recoveries have been recorded in the country.

