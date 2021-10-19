Latest update October 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fatal accident victims had drown

Oct 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – According to a post mortem examination (PME) the two victims, Deocharran Dass and Bhickram Singh, who lost their lives in the Mahaicony fatal accident last Saturday, had drown.
It was said that Dass was speeding along the Mahaicony Branch Road after he and the occupants of the vehicle were imbibing alcohol at a friend’s residents. While reportedly speeding on his way home, he failed to negotiate a sharp left turn and instead continued straight into a nearby canal on the southern side of the road.
The PME conducted yesterday around 09:30hrs at the Memorial Gardens funeral home by Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that the cause of death of both men was drowning, due to them being trapped in the vehicle which was submerged in the canal.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Videsh Persaud wins Trophy Stall Golf Tourney

Oct 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – Left handed hard hitter Videsh Persaud edged out Hilbert Shields and Ayube Subhan to win the annual Trophy Stall Golf Tournament on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club...
Read More
Coach Dover encourages players to work hard continuously

Coach Dover encourages players to work hard...

Oct 19, 2021

Boys compete for places on Junior Pan Am Games Team

Boys compete for places on Junior Pan Am Games...

Oct 19, 2021

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle Road Race… Briton John storms to overall win in record time of 2hrs 54mins 06secs

4th Urban Benjamin Memorial Ounce of gold Cycle...

Oct 18, 2021

Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth Anniversary Dominoes Title

Gangster capture Sevens Collymore Birth...

Oct 18, 2021

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as Jamaica continues dominance

Green Machine finishes 5th at 2021 RAN 7s as...

Oct 18, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]