Fatal accident victims had drown

Latest update October 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – According to a post mortem examination (PME) the two victims, Deocharran Dass and Bhickram Singh, who lost their lives in the Mahaicony fatal accident last Saturday, had drown.
It was said that Dass was speeding along the Mahaicony Branch Road after he and the occupants of the vehicle were imbibing alcohol at a friend’s residents. While reportedly speeding on his way home, he failed to negotiate a sharp left turn and instead continued straight into a nearby canal on the southern side of the road.
The PME conducted yesterday around 09:30hrs at the Memorial Gardens funeral home by Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that the cause of death of both men was drowning, due to them being trapped in the vehicle which was submerged in the canal.
Oct 19, 2021Kaieteur News – Left handed hard hitter Videsh Persaud edged out Hilbert Shields and Ayube Subhan to win the annual Trophy Stall Golf Tournament on Saturday last at the Lusignan Golf Club...
