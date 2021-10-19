Fatal accident victims had drown

Kaieteur News – According to a post mortem examination (PME) the two victims, Deocharran Dass and Bhickram Singh, who lost their lives in the Mahaicony fatal accident last Saturday, had drown.

It was said that Dass was speeding along the Mahaicony Branch Road after he and the occupants of the vehicle were imbibing alcohol at a friend’s residents. While reportedly speeding on his way home, he failed to negotiate a sharp left turn and instead continued straight into a nearby canal on the southern side of the road.

The PME conducted yesterday around 09:30hrs at the Memorial Gardens funeral home by Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that the cause of death of both men was drowning, due to them being trapped in the vehicle which was submerged in the canal.