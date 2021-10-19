Family of three robbed at gunpoint during home invasion

Kaieteur News – A family of three was robbed and held at gunpoint last Friday around 03:30hrs during a home invasion which occurred while they had retired to bed in their Sophia, Georgetown residence.

Kaieteur News after speaking with one of the victims, Fabrianna Smith, learnt that at the time of the incident she was asleep in her bedroom along with her seven-year-old daughter and partner, Orlando (only name provided). “I heard my partner saying take whatever you gotta get and yall go, and when I opened my eyes there was a gun pointed to my face” Smith exclaimed.

This publication learnt that while one of the suspects was in the room holding Smith’s family at gunpoint, his partner in crime was ransacking the house as he demanded money and jewelry. He managed to obtain the following items: $60,000 cash, Smith’s office and house keys, a purse containing ($5,000 in cash, one COVID-19 vaccination booklet, one ID card, a bank card and a medical card), an HP laptop, her daughter’s haversack and some jewellery.

The suspects then made good their escape on foot. Orlando then made some checks around the home and it was then he discovered that the items mentioned were missing. There were no signs of forced entry.

After checking around the yard and speaking with neighbours, the victims were informed that the previous occupants of the residence were robbed on multiple occasions and it seems to be a spot often targeted by bandits.

After making contact with police, a detective visited the home to take photographs and statements from the victims. Also, Orlando was told to return at 10:00hrs the same day at the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost. Police are said to be investigating the matter.